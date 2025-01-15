Hill battle to great win in London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Erith Town 1-2 Burgess Hill Town

Burgess Hill Town picked up an important three points on the road as we secured a 2-1 win over Erith Town in a hard fought battle in London.

Chris Whelpdale and Martyn Box were brought in for the only two changes from the last league outing against Deal Town replacing Reggie Ward and Joe Overy.

The Hillians got off to the perfect start as Stefan Vukoje won a corner and Box delivered it in. No one picks up skipper Marcus Allen at the far post and he heads home.

Hill created a few chances early on. Vukoje whips a ball in, Ben Pope and Tom Chalaye miss it and it’s cleared just ahead of a Box tap in and then minutes later it was nearly 2-0 as Kieran Rowe smacks the post from 20 yards and Tom Chalaye can only smash the tough rebound, straight at keeper Nathan Edwards.

On 14 minutes Pope wins a free kick on the edge but Vukoje curls over. From that point the hosts grew more into the game and they had their first chance as an Erith forward cuts in from the right and lets fly but it’s comfortable for Slav Huk.

Whelpdale had an effort fly over but the game was far more even and Erith nearly went level on the half hour mark as from a corner was swung and a big Erith defender headed wide.

Huk made a massive near post save to keep our lead as the Dockers continued to grow in confidence and just before half time a free kick was nodded back across goal and it’s headed wide at the second attempt as the Hill went in at the break with a narrow lead.

Vukoje had the first chance of the second half but his effort flew over. On 50 minutes an indirect free kick was brilliantly blocked and cleared by the Hillians defence but Erith did level 5 minutes later as a mistake at the back sees Harry Taylor pass into an empty net.

The scores were only level for three minutes as Hill hit straight back. The ball isn’t cleared and comes to Chalaye, he finds Box who absolutely thunders one into the top corner.

Chances fell at both ends with Hill producing a lovely move which ends with Box laying it off for Chalaye who can’t quite finish whilst the Dockers fire wide of Huk’s goal.

Hill should have extended the lead with 20 minutes remaining when Chalaye raced clear after a lovely ball from Pope but he can’t beat Edwards. Soon after Box hits a free kick which is tipped past the post by a diving Edwards.

Erith nearly levelled on 86 minutes when a ball is headed past Huk as he comes and claims, but Allen doesn’t give up and hooks it off the line for a fantastic clearance.

Hill battled hard and held strong to make it 5 league wins a row and go back to Sussex with a big three points.

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Ben Pope (Dan Perry 75), Nathan Cooper, Marcus Allen, Stefan Vukoje (Reggie Ward 88), Kieran Rowe, Tom Chalaye (Ollie Davies 82), Chris Whelpdale, Martyn Box (Brannon O’Neill 90). Not used: Alex Malins.