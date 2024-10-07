Hill defeat League leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Town 4-2 Beckenham Town

In a thrilling encounter, the Hillians showcased their attacking prowess and resilience, ultimately securing a vital victory over league leaders Beckenham Town. The result saw the Hill move up to 4th in the table.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett were boosted by the return of Nathan Cooper to the starting XI whilst Ben Pope returned as well being named on the bench.

Burgess Hill took the lead early on when a Brannon O’Neil corner was met by a bullet header from 18 year old Alex Brewer for his fifth goal of the season.

Ben Pope celebrates Hill's 4th

The Hill doubled the lead later on in the half as full back Bobby Price got to the left hand byline and pulled it back for skipper Brannon O’Neill to smash home a second.

The visitors were quiet but almost pulled one back straight from the restart but for a wonderful clearance off the line by the Hill keeper Will Huffer.

However in the 45th minute, they did halve the deficit as Tyler Anderson beat Huffer to give the league leaders a way back into it.

That goal seemed like it was going to swing momentum and it did, just five minutes into second half, Hill didn’t clear their lines, Huffer saved, a defender cleared it off the line but Thomas Hever did force it in for 2-2.

A triple Hill sub, included bringing Joe Overy and Ben Pope on, worked a treat. Overy robbed Jack Holland, advanced on goal and, with his weaker left foot, curled a beauty into the top corner.

As time ticked away, an accidental clash of heads between Rob Carter and Pope forced Carter off.

Pope stayed on with Hill having used all five subs, and eventually won a header, ran through and smashed it home.

Hill: Will Huffer, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Ryan Worrall (Lewis Taylor 60), Nathan Cooper, Alex Malins (Elliott Bresciani (46), Ollie Davies (Reggie Ward 68), Kieran Rowe, Alex Brewer, Brannon O’Neill (Ben Pope 60), Damien Theodore (Joe Overy 60).