Hill defeated against Sittingbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Town 2-0 Sittingbourne

A goal in each time condemned Burgess Hill Town to a 2-0 defeat against an impressive Sittingbourne side at a rain soaked HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made two changes with the experienced Lewis Taylor coming in for Elliott Bresciani and Ollie Davies coming in for Marcel Powell. Hill’s injury list continued to be long with the likes of Slav Huk, Martyn Box, Nathan Cooper, Ben Pope and Dan Perry all remaining on the sidelines but Harry Lawson was fit enough to return to the bench.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The well organised visitors started brightly and took an early lead. Early pressure led to a corner and from there it’s swung in. Hill keeper Will Huffer punches the ball clear but it’s crossed back in and Ryan Kingsford headed home.

Joe Overy in action

Hill responded well and got a chance after former Hillians player Jay Beckford gave the ball away in a dangerous area and Ollie Davies crosses it in but no one can tap home. Soon after that Brannon O’Neill headed wide from a Joe Overy cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides were attacking the Brickies and danger man Mitchell May smashed an effort just wide on 23 minutes.

On 35 minutes Lewis Taylor wandered forward with the ball and hit an effort from 25 yards which the keeper parried away whilst at the other end Taylor was involved in defensive action as he cleared off the line following a brilliant stop to deny May as the Brickies looked for a second before half time.

The visitors were excellent in the second period Huffer made two excellent saves early to keep us in the game but on 63 minutes the second deservedly came as Troy Howard nipped in and finished excellently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huffer continued to make saves and it wasn’t until the 81 minute that Hill threated. O’Neill sent in a cross that Ryan Worrall nodded just wide. The Brickies though saw the game out comfortably for a deserved three points.

Hill: Will Huffer, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Brannon O’Neill (Reggie Ward 82), Lewis Taylor, Alex Malins, Ollie Davies (Damien Theodore 72), Kieran Rowe, Alex Brewer (Elliott Bresciani 94), Ryan Worrall, Joe Overy (Marcel Powell 80). Not used: Harry Lawson.