Hill denied by late leveller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheppey United 2-2 Burgess Hill Town

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An equaliser deep into injury time meant Burgess Hill Town had to settle for a point away to Sheppey United as the Hillians unbeaten run was extended.

Hill made four changes following a run of games with Marcus Allen, Harry Lawson, Ben Pope and Ollie Davies coming in for Nathan Cooper, Bobby Price, Dan Perry and Martyn Box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill started well and chances fell early to the visitors with Stefan Vukoje whipping it in for Ollie Davies but his effort lacked conviction. Then another good move down the right see Harry Lawson set up Vukoje who has a shot blocked for a corner and then Lawson beat his man and plays it out wide for Ben Pope at the back post but it bounces awkwardly for him and he puts over from a few yards.

It was a busy weekend of action in the Hope Valley Football League

Hill got the goal they deserved and like the previous two matches it came from a defender as a corner from the right is met by Alex Malins who thumps a diving header past a helpless Aidan Prall.

Despite it being all Hill the hosts were level on 15 minutes as a bad mistake at the back sees us pass the ball to Dan Bradshaw who can’t miss.

Malins headed wide from a corner as the Hill looked to regain the lead and Prall made a good save to deny Pope from Vukoje’s ball. The last chance of the half fell to the hosts who fired over from 35 yards as the sides went in at the break level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill took 12 minutes of the second half to re-take the lead as a brilliant cross by Chris Whelpdale on the right sees Pope gets ahead of his man and glances it into the bottom corner with absolute aplomb.

Hill should have extended their lead minutes later as Davies lets fly from 25 yards and it crashes into the outside of the post.

Prall made a great save as his left boot denies Vukoje scoring on the break. Hill hit the post again as sub Dan Perry plays in Vukoje who is in, he beats the GK but smacks it against the post. Whelpdale hit an effort straight at Prall as the Hillians couldn’t wrap it up.

The Hill suffered heartbreak though with one of the last kicks of the game as Sheppey scrambled home a 98th minute equaliser to claim a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill: Slav Huk, Reggie Ward, Hamish Morrison, Harry Lawson, Alex Malins (Nathan Cooper 90), Marcus Allen, Stefan Vukoje, Kieran Rowe, Ben Pope (Dan Perry 77), Chris Whelpdale, Ollie Davies (Martyn Box 73). Subs not used: Brannon O’Neill, Bobby Price.