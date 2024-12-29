Hill end year with a win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Town 2-0 Sevenoaks

Burgess Hill Town ended 2024 with three points following a win against Sevenoaks at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Hillians gained revenge for defeat against the Oaks on the opening day of the season. Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made three changes from the Boxing Day victory over Three Bridges just two days earlier with Reggie Ward, Noah Hoffman and Tom Chalaye coming in for Harry Lawson, Brannon O’Neill and Ben Pope.

Just like two days earlier the Hillians hit two goals in the first half and started the game brightly and took the lead just seven minutes in courtesy of an own goal.

Reggie Ward

It was all about Boxing Day’s two-goal hero Joe Overy though. He left Kevin Diomande and got to the byeline before whipping it across and Jahmal Howlett-Mundle could only bundle it into his own net.

The hosts looked to add to their lead. Kieran Rowe fired an effort from the edge of the box and it was deflected into Oaks goalkeeper Jordan Perrin’s arms. Then a cross comes in from the right, Chalaye stretches to meet it and does and his looping header drops inches wide.

The lead though was doubled on 31 minutes. Great football again from the Hillians ends with the ball sitting up nicely for Stefan Vukoje who swivels and smashes into the corner.

Chalaye fired a shot from the edge of the box but it was straight at Perrin just before half time as the Hill were deservedly ahead at the break.

Hamish Morrison

The second half saw a few chances for both sides. Hill subs Martyn Box, Ben Pope and Dan Perry had chances from close range but couldn’t force it over the line as Hill searched for a third.

Hill stopper Slav Huk made a great save to deny Oaks the opportunity a way back in with a save from a close range powerful header whilst at the other end Nathan Cooper headed a corner straight at Perrin in the visitors goal.

Hill saw out the remaining minutes comfortably to take all three points and make it a satisfying end to 2024 and ending the year in the play off positions.

HILL: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Reggie Ward, Bobby Price (Ben Pope 48), Nathan Cooper, Marcus Allen, Stefan Vukoje (Ollie Davies 86), Kieran Rowe, Tom Chalaye (Dan Perry 70), Noah Hoffman (Brannon O’Neill 63), Joe Overy (Martyn Box 63).

Brickworks Player of the Match: Stefan Vukoje.