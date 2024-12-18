Hill exit Velocity Trophy

Chatham Town 2-0 Burgess Hill Town

Burgess Hill Town exited this seasons Velocity Trophy as Isthmian Premier side Chatham Town progressed through to the next round to face Whitehawk.

Hillians managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made a few changes from Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hythe Town and they were able to name Dan Perry on the bench following a long spell on the sidelines.

Chatham started brighter as they caught us on the break but Huk made a good save. At the other end a Chatham back pass lands straight to Ben Pope, he has to take it first time and knocks it past Joe Wright but it rolls inches past the post. Hill had another half a chance for the Hill as Price hooks a corner goalwards but it lands wide.

It was Huk who was the busier keeper though. Chatham capitalise on a poor pass at the back from Hill but they fire over Huk’s goal. They continued to threaten but some good defending and good saves from Huk kept it goalless which it remained up to half time but the Hill had grown more into this one.

The higher league opposition took just 4 minutes into the second half to take the lead as a cross from the left is met with a deft little header across Huk and into the far corner by Kareem Isiaka.

The Chats had a few half chances and went very close with a free kick that went just wide. At the other end from a corner sub Noah Hoffman hits an effort into the ground and loops over the bar with 20 minutes remaining. Hoffman had half a chance but he fired one wide from distance soon after.

With three minutes remaining Perry made his long awaited return from injury but as the Hillians were pushing forward for an equaliser Chatham sealed the win in injury time as they hit us on the break and wrap it up, Isiaka getting his second of the night.

Soon after the final whistle blew with the Isthmian Premier side having just too much this evening for the Hill as they progress in the Velocity Trophy

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Harry Lawson (Noah Hoffman 51), Alex Malins (Nathan Cooper 51), Marcus Allen, Theo Maryon (Tom Chalaye 71), Brannon O’Neill, Ben Pope, Reggie Ward (Dan Perry 87), Ollie Davies.