Burgess Hill Town players join a minute's applause for Roger Puttick - picture by Lynden Humphrey

Burgess Hill Town moved up second place in the Isthmian south east table with three second half goals securing a 3-1 win over Steyning Town as the Hill’s fine form continued on an emotional day at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium in front of an excellent crowd of 512.

There was a minute’s applause before the match for former Hillians player, secretary, groundsman, bar manager and all round club stalwart Roger Puttick, who sadly passed away last week.

Hillians included new signing Chris Whelpdale in the starting XI. The former Peterborough United, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon player signed for the Hillians the day before from Isthmian premier side Whitehawk. Hill recalled defender Alex Malins after injury but Ryan Worrall, Ben Pope and Bobby Price were ruled out.

The hosts started brightly and Joe Overy crossed from the left for Stefan Vukoje but he was denied by Samuek Marsden in the Steyning goal. Overy was again the provider as he set up Alex Brewer whose effort was deflected for a corner. From the corner defender Nathan Cooper headed over.

Hill continued to turn the screw. Brewer kept a move alive and it landed at the feet of Kieran Rowe who stabbed it wide. On 19 minutes Steyning had their first effort of the game well saved by Slav Huk before Whelpdale breoke and cut inside before having his shot blocked near the line.

Chances continued to come as Hamish Morrison bombed forward but another good block took it for a corner which Malins headed at the GK.

Before half time ex-Hill Charlie Towning flattened ex-Steyning man Cooper and was booked.

Four minutes into the second half, the visitors should have taken the lead as some lovely play got them in behind but they hit the top of the bar.

The Hillians took the lead three minutes later with a moment of quality. Brewer flicked a gorgeous first time ball to Kieran Rowe who was in behind, he squared it for Brannon O’Neill who blasted them into the lead.

Hill went in search of a second and Whelpdale, excellent on his debut, crossed for Brewer who nodded just wide. Soon after Whelpdale burst down the right and crossed for sub Ollie Davies, who replaced Overy, and he volleyed inches wide.

Hill got the all-important second on 87 minutes as the brilliant Whelpdale beat the GK to a ball, lobbed him and Davies latched onto it to slide home.

It was wrapped up in the 90th minute as Davies scored again. Vukoje plays in Davies, who beat the defence and thumped home.

Steyning pulled one back right at the end through skipper Jack Barnes who smashed home a screamer. But it no more than a consolation as the damage was already done and the Hillians collected the three points.

As the final whistle blew club announcer John Rumble ended with the words, ‘That’s for you Roger’ – a fine win for a true Hillian.