These are exciting times at Burgess Hill Town FC. Here, supporter Colin Bowman urges local people to check out what’s going on at Leylands Park – and get involved.

The town’s football club has always been a pillar of the community, operating in recent years in the Isthmian League. There have been ups, downs, thrills and spills. However, things are about to get very interesting – and you won’t want to miss the boat.

Over the past few months, the club has undergone a groundbreaking shift in ownership after David Corney and Vicky Gaffney have completed a takeover.

The mood around the camp is soaring as all parts of the club are being addressed and upgraded. It’s all been done autonomously, with club representatives allowed to get on with things.

Fans and players are enjoying the upturn at Burgess Hill Town - picture by Lynden Humphrey

For example, the Monday Club is flourishing where an ever-increasing team of volunteers meet and carry out important work around the stadium.

Media, sponsorship, bar, food outlets and facility hire are all being refocused and the local population will start to notice an increase in club identity around the town and surrounding area.

The wonderful but ageing Leylands Park is set for major ground upgrades over the coming seasons, including provisions for a brand-new artificial surface, fencing and floodlights.

On the pitch two brilliant managers Jay Lovett and Gary Mansell have assmebled a squad that will hopefully take the club from Isthmian South East division to Isthmian Premier and beyond.

Indeed season 2024-25 is shaping towards a thrilling climax with the club squarely in line for the play-offs.

The club also operate an U18s team in the Isthmian South league – they have had a wonderful season especially in the FA Youth Cup.

The new BHTFC Women’s team under manager Tom Clingo are having a winning season and are looking for promotion to the top Sussex league in 25-26.

They play on Sunday afternoons at the stadium, and it free to get in and the bar is open.

In addition, there are an army of youngsters playing for the club in the Juniors Section.

David Corney said: “This isn’t about Vicky and I – we want to be in the background while the club progresses. We want the whole community and surrounding area to become aware of BHTFC and be fully immersed and engaged in their local club.”

With a glint in his eye he suggested: “We want to have some fun!”

I feel BHTFC are on the verge of an amazing adventure over the coming seasons – and it’s time for the community to get involved. Get in now before it takes off.