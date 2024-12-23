Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Town face an exciting second half of the season in the Isthmian South East – but one with a heavier schedule of matches than all their promotion rivals.

Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett have guided the Hillians through a successful first four months of the season, and they have won 11 and drawn three of their 17 games.

But there lies one potential problem – that total of games played is the joint lowest in the entire division (Three Bridges are also on 17) and that leaves them with 25 still to play.

Despite being behind others on games played, they are in the play-off places, sitting fifth in the table going into the Christmas period.

Hillians on a high | Lynden Humphrey

They have had a number of games postponed – the most recent being the home game with Herne Bay which fell victim to a waterlogged pitch last Saturday.

Now the Hillians face a busy Christmas – and a pretty hectic new year too.

Mansell and Lovett take their team to Three Bridges on Boxing Day, then they return to Leylands Park to host Sevenoaks on Saturday and Eastbourne Town on New Year’s Day.

The festive fortnight is rounded off by a trip to Deal Town on Saturday, January 4.

January already has three Tuesday night games scheduled – including the rearranged Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final at home to Brighton on January 7.

The Hillians have a decent-sized squad and they will relish the run of games – while aiming to ensure they remain in that top five and have a shot at promotion.