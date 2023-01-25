Hillians homecoming: Burgess Hill Town have had enough of life on the road

Jay Lovett is looking forward to some home comforts when Burgess Hill Town make up for a long spell of matches on the road.

Postponements and fire and flood damage to the Hillians clubhouse mean they have not played at home since December 3.

After a run of four away games – and a couple of matches lost to the weather – they are due to return to the More Than Typres Stadium on Saturday for the visit of Lancing.

Boss Jay Lovett, who was disappointed with a 4-1 loss at Ramsgate last weekend, is looking forward to four of the next five Isthmian south east games being at home.

Burgess Hill Town at home in early December - and they will be back in front of their own fans soon | Picture: Chris Neal

Lovett said: “With games being called off it’s frustrating as we all want to play.

"The weather has dictated things and we now have a fair few midweek games to play, so the schedule is pretty full on.

"We’ve made use of the games being off by training, but even the 3G pitches have been frosting over as the evenings have gone on.

"With recent events at the clubhouse we’ve played more away games of late, but at some point we have to play those games and it means we can look forward to a cluster of home games to come and we can get our fans, who have been brilliant, back home after travelling supporting us.

"The club have done a very quick turnaround considering what happened at the club and there has been many people working very hard behind the scenes to get it ready.”

Lovett reflected on loss at Ramsgate, which left them 13th and came after Dan Perry had given Hill the lead.

“It was a frustrating one – four mistakes from us led to four goals, which is a real shame as we went one up through a well worked goal,” he said.

"We seem to work very hard for goals and score some good ones, but as a team we concede some daft and very avoidable goals. But we will will work very hard to turn that around.

"We have some big games coming up and some tough tests and we know we have to be consistent and clinical to win these games.”

Lovett hopes to have Lewis Taylor fit, while George Brown is proving his worth after a long injury lay-off.

