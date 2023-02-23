Hinshelwood: 6-0 win is perfect way for Worthing to end league losing run

Adam Hinshelwood was delighted with the style in which Worthing ended a three-match run of losses by thrashing Dulwich Hamlet 6-0.

The goal feast, in front of more than 800 fans at Woodside Road, was just what the Rebels needed after suffering a third straight league defeat at Oxford City on Saturday.

Two goals piece for Reece Meekums and Ollie Pearce – the latter now having scored 100 for Worthing – and strikes by Luke Chambers and Joel Colbran saw off Hamlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing FC players celebrate during the goal feast v Dulwich | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood said it was a timely win – after he had found it hard seeing his side suffer in a run of league games when they looked short of confidence.

"I’d say the scoreline was quite a fair reflection of the game. We were on it from the start and were clincial,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was pleased for the players – it’s been tough to watch them playing with a lack of confidence, something we’ve not seen too many times.

"They train well and work hard but there’d been a few games where I was seeing them suffer. I’m pleased on Tuesday we could showcase how good a side we are. The run of league defeats came out of nowhere. It’s a young squad and I’m sure they – like me – have learned from the losses.

"At Oxford on Saturday, we were too open for that sort of opponent. We were here, there and everywhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinshelwood paid tribute to Pearce, who has reached a ton of goals for the club in well under 200 games since joining from Bognor in 2018.

"I can’t speak highly enough of Ollie,” said the manager. “He’s really grown as a player in his time with us and has become a leader.

"He’d probably admit himself he even have had more goals than he’s got, but his return at any level of football is fantastic.”

Hinshelwood was also pleased for Meekums to score his first two league goals of the season and said that double had given him the sort of selection dilemma he relished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing have another two games in the week ahead, hosting 22nd-placed Hungerford on Saturday then going to Chippenham (20th) on Tuesday.