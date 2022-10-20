Worthing in action at Braintree | Picture: Mike Gunn

A late goal condemned them to a 2-1 defeat at Braintree on Saturday – their third straight loss, although their first away league reverse.

Hinshelwood is worried by periods in games when his side are looking flat and is determined to get them firing again for an important run of three National South fixtures in eight days.

Ollie Pearce gave Worthing an early lead at Braintree but the hosts quickly levelled and won it with an 87th minute penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinshelwood said: “We started well but didn’t build on it. When they equalised it seemed to deflate us.

"It looked like it would finish 1-1 then they won a harsh penalty from us trying to play out from the back. Again it’s fine margins – as in the previous two games.

"There’s not been a lot between the games we’ve lost and some we’ve won. The lads are brilliant in training and I can’t fault their application but we just need to convert what we do in training to performances over a whole game.

"It’s frustrating not to have that consistency. We’ve a lot of young players and heads can drop when things don’t go their way. My job is to keep motivating them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing are sixth in the table ahead of a home clash with Taunton on Saturday and a visit to Dulwich Hamlet next Tuesday. That’s followed by Slough’s visit to Woodside Road on Saturday week.

The manager said: “We’re still in a good position and we’re getting positive comments from opposition managers.

"I’m not going to hide behind excuses like injury problems or referees’ decisions – we just need to focus on ourselves and start winning again. We’ve a hectic week coming up and maybe that’s what we need.”

The Rebels have signed another striker – the powerful ex-Dulwich forward Ibby Akanbi, who made his debut at Braintree.

Advertisement Hide Ad