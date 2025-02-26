Historic agreement secures future for Lewes FC Juniors at Priory School fields

A landmark deal has been finalised between Lewes Cooperative Learning Partnership, Priory School and Lewes Football Foundation.

This historic agreement guarantees Lewes FC Juniors access to the Priory School fields for Sunday football matches and other scheduled training and events.

The signing of the agreement was a momentous occasion, with key representatives gathering to formalise the deal.

The agreement marks a significant step forward for junior football in Lewes.

Left to right, John Griffiths (Lewes Co-operative Learning Partnership), Jon Curtis-Brignell (seated, Headteacher of Priory School), and Julia Madigan, Sasha Pyatt and Pete Bull (Directors of Lewes Football Foundation)

Previously, teams relied on council-run facilities at Malling Fields, where 30-40% of matches were called off each year, due to unplayable conditions.

In contrast, this season, only two weekends of fixtures on the Priory School fields have had to be postponed.

This stability has allowed all 21 Lewes FC Juniors teams to complete their seasons on time - a major achievement for grassroots football in the town.

Looking ahead, this agreement lays the groundwork for the next major project: a new club and school pavilion at Priory School fields and the Rookery 3G pitch on Ham Lane.

This facility will serve Priory School, East Sussex College, Lewes FC, and all Lewes Football Foundation teams, ensuring top-quality playing and training environments for years to come.

To support this initiative, visit lewesfootballfoundation.org/fundraising-pavilion for more details on how to donate to make our vision a reality.