Action photos of Isthmian League Hassocks FC Vs Herne Bay FC : Hassocks FC v Herne Bay FC, Isthmian south east divisionplaceholder image
Action photos of Isthmian League Hassocks FC Vs Herne Bay FC : Hassocks FC v Herne Bay FC, Isthmian south east division

Historic day for Hassocks in 59 photos - as Robins make winning Isthmian start

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Aug 2025, 12:22 BST
It was always going to be a memorable day for Hassocks as they played their first match at step four of the non-league pyramid – and the fact they won made it even more special.

A 3-2 win over Herne Bay was secured by an Alex Fair doubel – including a late, late winner – and a Lewis Finney goal as a crowd of 344 witnessed their Isthmian bow.

Phil Westlake was there to capture the action and you can see his photos on this page and the ones linked – get all the reaction in the Mid Sussex Times too, out on Thursday.

Action photos of Isthmian League Hassocks FC Vs Herne Bay FC : Hassocks FC v Herne Bay FC, Isthmian south east division

1. Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer

Action photos of Isthmian League Hassocks FC Vs Herne Bay FC : Hassocks FC v Herne Bay FC, Isthmian south east division Photo: Phil Westlake

Action photos of Isthmian League Hassocks FC Vs Herne Bay FC : Hassocks FC v Herne Bay FC, Isthmian south east division

2. Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer

Action photos of Isthmian League Hassocks FC Vs Herne Bay FC : Hassocks FC v Herne Bay FC, Isthmian south east division Photo: Phil Westlake

Action photos of Isthmian League Hassocks FC Vs Herne Bay FC : Hassocks FC v Herne Bay FC, Isthmian south east division

3. Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer

Action photos of Isthmian League Hassocks FC Vs Herne Bay FC : Hassocks FC v Herne Bay FC, Isthmian south east division Photo: Phil Westlake

Action photos of Isthmian League Hassocks FC Vs Herne Bay FC : Hassocks FC v Herne Bay FC, Isthmian south east division

4. Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer

Action photos of Isthmian League Hassocks FC Vs Herne Bay FC : Hassocks FC v Herne Bay FC, Isthmian south east division Photo: Phil Westlake

Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice