Historic day for Hillians

By Philip Dennett
Contributor
Published 20th Sep 2025, 20:07 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 09:28 BST
Hillians second goalplaceholder image
Hillians second goal
Burgess Hill Town entered a new era at the weekend when they christened their new artificial pitch.

They stormed back from 0-2 against strong title-chasing Folkestone Invicta to level at 2--2 before a crowd of more than 600.

But a late defensive mistake cost them the match at 2-3.

It was the first time the club had hosted a game on an artificial pitch since it was formed in 1882 and is part of continued improvements at the club, who play in the Premier Division of the Isthmian League.

