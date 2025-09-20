Historic day for Hillians

Hillians second goal

Burgess Hill Town entered a new era at the weekend when they christened their new artificial pitch.

They stormed back from 0-2 against strong title-chasing Folkestone Invicta to level at 2--2 before a crowd of more than 600.

But a late defensive mistake cost them the match at 2-3.

It was the first time the club had hosted a game on an artificial pitch since it was formed in 1882 and is part of continued improvements at the club, who play in the Premier Division of the Isthmian League.