Burgess Hill Town reached the third round of the FA Youth Cup for the first time in the club’s history – with Colchester United the latest casualty to the Hillians superb cup run on a proud night for the town.

The win, in front of a big crowd of 443, saw fans treated to a spectacular game of football in a match that had everything.

Hill came back from 2-0 down with Jake King pulling one back in the first half and Harry Lawson equalising in the second half.

Colchester had a man sent off and after an exciting 30 minutes of extra time the Hillians won through on penalties.

Harry Lawson celebrates the equaliser - picture by Lynden Humphrey

Goalkeeper Sonni Nealgrove was again the hero saving a penalty to send the Hill into the third round where we will face Merstham.

Under joint managers Umberto Oliva and Adie Clayton Hill 18s are building a remarkable 24/25 FA Youth Cup story which now stretches to six games. The latest win created a real storm around the Home Call Stadium as over 440 fans packed the arena all producing an electric atmosphere.

As predicted League Two side Colchester looked the more comfortable in the early stages, their passes crisp and accurate on a decent grass pitch.

On 25 minutes the right winger sent in the perfect cross for their striker to head firmly into the net. Just a few minutes later the visitors looked to be cruising as the winger found some space inside the area to unleash an unstoppable shot at the near post.

Hillans celebrate at the End

That goal jolted Hill back into the game. The midfield suddenly found an extra yard as the visitors lost shape and rhythm. Indeed, Hill thought they had found a way back into the game with a well taken goal five minutes before half time.

However, even after the ball was placed back in the middle the ref had spotted something, and the goal was chalked off. The only people in the ground not moaning were the 11 Hill players. They simply got on with the job in hand – and were handsomely rewarded on 45 minutes. A stunning move left new goalscoring machine Jake King to smash home.

With the ground rocking Hill U18s responded with a spellbinding second half performance which could have seen them win in normal time. They battled, grafted and fought for each other never once giving an inch. Hill worked the ball wide and through the middle with ease as Colchester looked leg weary.

Midway through the second half pressure told as Hill scored the equaliser. A free kick from the left was scrambled for a corner. That corner was then headed out for another. With Colchester at sixes and sevens the next corner was allowed the bounce and Harry Lawson was there to bundle home the perfect poacher’s goal.

Mayhem ensued behind the goal. The visiting keeper then became the busiest player on the pitch as Hill pressed for the winner.

Extra time passed very quickly with the teams manufacturing one chance apiece. Colchester hit the inside of a post after a rasping free kick, then late on Noah Hoffman created a goalmouth scramble, his final shot hitting a leg on the line before bouncing to safety.

A pulsating evening reached a climax in the shootout after both teams had scored four from the allotted five. Hill scored their 6th to a resounding cheer. Then penalty saving expert Nealgrove got down to his left to save the last kick of the night to send the crowd into unbridled raptures.

The whole squad deserve all the plaudits for a wonderful night in Mid Sussex. It’s an occasion that will be talked about for years to come.

One player typified a hard-working performance, leading his line well throughout the 120 minutes and scoring in the shootout – MoM Noah Hoffman.