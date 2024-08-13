Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steyning Town, Wick and Roffey all feature in this latest round-up of some of the weekend’s Isthmian and SCFL action across Sussex.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steyning Town 0 Merstham 1

Isthmian south east

Saturday was a very historic day for Steyning Town CFC, playing their first ever fixture in the Isthmian League (South-East) at home to Merstham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOM for Steyning Town was 17-year-old Richmond Osei | Picture from STCFC X feed

Despite losing by the odd goal, all things considered, the overall performance was very good in Town’s first outing at the higher level as they battled hard against a formidable side.

So, in warm and sunny conditions and with a decent size crowd of over 200 in attendance, swelled by a large, vocal & friendly away following who'd travelled down from Surrey, the match started with the two sides sizing each other up.

However, The Barrowmen were the first to make inroads, going long to attack, with Alfie Rogers looking threatening. As the first half progressed though, the visitors started to find their range also going long and coming at Town directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some stout defending in good measure was required to keep them at bay with some really good work from young debutant Richmond Osei.

Jordan Mase of Roffey

With Steyning hanging on under the cosh, the sound of the half time whistle was most welcome.

Early on after the break Town had a valid and strong appeal for a penalty waved away for a handball (VAR would have given it!).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frustratingly, soon after the visitors were awarded a penalty of their for a foul well away from the play by George Brown, for which he was booked.

Merstham skipper Chas Greenwood stepped up and drilled the spot-kick wide of Stromberg to put the Moatsiders in front.

Town regrouped and pressed to get back into the match, very much taking the game to them, Harvey Killick and Radley-Martin both going close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the heat taking its toll Borg sides used subs to keep things fresh. Lloyd Francis provided some strong running and young Lucas Murrain made his mark with some neat intelligent passing and he almost pulled Steyning level hitting a nice shot from just inside their box narrowly wide.

The Barrowmen battled really hard in the last 20 minutes, with most of the play in the opposition half, and ended up desperately unlucky not to end the day with something to show.

Yes, a pretty good first outing at the new higher level and if Town learn from the negatives and carry forward the pluses, then good things are sure to come.

Man of the Match, Richmond Osei.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up - next Saturday, back to FA Cup action and a preliminary round derby at home to Crawley Down ( KO 3pm).

Town line up - Stromberg, Osei, Weller, Barnes (c), Brown (Goldson) , Da Costa, Killick (Murrain), Edwards (Hallett), Meehan, Rogers (Francis), Radley-Martin (Towning).

RICHARD WOODBRIDGE

Hassocks 1 Wick 1

SCFL premier

Josh Irish was at his clinical best to ensure Wick continued their unbeaten start to life in the Southern Combination Premier Division with a battling draw at Hassocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dragons leading scorer with 33 goals in Division One last season has hit the ground running and the net three times this season with his latest effort putting Lee Baldwin’s side ahead in the 19th minute at The Beacon.

New arrival Matt Storm, signed on dual terms from Isthmian League Littlehampton, cut in from the right flank and unloaded a shot from the edge of the penalty area which Robins goalkeeper Fraser Trigwell was unable to hold, leaving the perfectly placed Irish to wallop in the rebound.

He had already gone close with two efforts from long range and Wick were enjoying the better of the play until a Hassocks counter-attack resulted in an equaliser just before the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keelan Belcher dived low to his left to keep out a shot and the follow up effort from Ruari Farrell was over the line before it cleared by a lunging Ryan Barratt.

The hosts were reduced to ten men with seven minutes remaining when Trigwell was sent off for bringing down substitute Louis Fulker outside the area but the Dragons were unable to find the winner.

“If you had offered me three points from our first three matches, which were all away, before the season started I would bitten your hand off, but as it happens we could have won all three,” said Dragons manager Baldwin.

Wick 0 Loxwood 1

SCFL premier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wick’s first home game back in the Southern Combination Premier Division ended in a close defeat which brought their unbeaten start to the season to an end.

The Dragons were not able to match the standards which had brought them five points from draws at Roffey and Hassocks either side of a victory at Midhurst with the Magpies sealing victory through a 74th minute goal from Joe Hasler.

The substitute found the bottom far corner, to the dismay of the vast majority in the 110-strong attendance, when breaking down the right after Wick had threatened at the other end in a match which saw two red cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dragons midfielder James Thurgar was dismissed when he stopped a break on the halfway line as Wick pressed for an equaliser and Loxwood manager Liam Giles was sent to the dressing room following an injury-time scuffle in front of the visitors’ dugout.

Wick went close when Marshall Ball tidied up in defence before playing a delightful pass over the Loxwood defence but Josh Irish was unable to beat goalkeeper Mac Chisholm from 30 yards.

Dragons substitute George Gaskin then raced through and was brought down on the edge of the area by Chisoholm but the Magpies were reprieved when the assistant referee raised his flag for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It wasn’t our best performance and didn’t meet the standards set in our previous three games,’ Wick said manager Lee Baldwin. ‘But Loxwood are a good side who have ten points from a possible 12 and this is the type of team we are going to have to deal with on a regular basis now we are in the top division.’

Roffey 3 Bexhill Utd 1

SCFL premier

Roffey went in to Saturday’s game at The Theatre of Trees without: Shaun Findlay, Clyde Jaques, Jake Le Grange through injury and skipper Ricardo Fernandes, Devon Fender and Jamie Wanstall holidaying or working. Oh the joys of summer football.

Bexhill also had players out and this perhaps explained a scrappy disjointed first half where both sides frequently gave the ball away or kicked it off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debut making Jordan Mase and Tigana Quebe offered the brightest moments and it was Quebe who burst through the defence to set up Terrell Joseph at the far post only to see his effort come back of the woodwork.

At the other end, an unfamiliar looking backline too often took to long to move the ball or clear their lines and Monty Watson Price was called into action on three occasions. Terrell Joseph forced a good save from the Pirates keeper but the half looked like it was drifting to a stalemate.

Then with one minute to go Roffey failed to deal with a corner and experienced striker Evan Archibald sneaked in at the far post to head the visitors in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At half time, George Cousins replaced Luke Baldwin with skipper for the day Dan Pearse dropping back into the defence and George Cousins came on in front of Tom Tolfrey.

The movement of these two immediately caused more problems for Bexhill and the Boars at last began to get the ball wide to Quebe and Joseph. The latter earned a corner and when the low ball came in Tolfrey got in front of his man and with one touch squeezed the ball inside the near post for the equaliser.

With Pearse getting the defence organised Roffey had a more secure base to push forward from and next Mase found Quebe whose pace and trickery was too much for the Utd. defender and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot. Dan Pearse stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way and give the Boars the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill made changes and tried to get back into the game but when they did get into dangerous positions Watson Price dealt with the crosses well. Jahobi Maher combined well with Quebe and the debutant cut in and rifled home a shot to mark his first start with a goal to make the game safe for the Boars.

Jack Munday was able to give run outs to Riley Morgan and Jermaine Neathey who both played their part in closing out the game.

Roffey: Watson Price, J Pearse, Parkis, Baldwin(Cousins), Fortune(Maher), Faber(Morgan), D. Pearse, Mase, Quebe, Tolfrey(Neathey), Joseph.

SAM CHAPMAN