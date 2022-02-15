Hollington hammered: Ringmer AFC boost title hopes

The long trip to Hollington has seldom been a fruitful one for Ringmer, but here they started on the front foot and in a pragmatic fashion given the conditions.

Having played with good territory but without threat, fortune gave Ringmer the advantage with 35 minutes played. A testing delivery from Olly Davies was spilled on the Hollington goal line and Theo Whiting, a mid-half substitute for injured Sam Bines, was first on the scene to poke home the opener.

The second was not without fortune either, Ringmer again capitalising on a goalkeeping error – this time Tom Stevenson there to double the lead at the break.

Ringmer AFC in action earlier in the season

In the second half early resilience was needed as Hollington pushed for a goal that would have opened the game up. But Sam Sowter’s early second half double sealed the tie.

Sowter’s well taken finishes from Davies and MoM Charlie Conrath’s right-sided deliveries gave Ringmer a 4-0 lead, the best of them a clever overhead volley that bamboozled the Hollington defender and keeper. Stevenson kept the Ringmer golden boot race interesting with a thunderous low strike to wrap up the goalscoring with 20 minutes left.