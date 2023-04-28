Edit Account-Sign Out
Hollington United are title winners – but they’re not finished yet

Hollington United boss John Carey has praised his players for their Mid Sussex League premier division title-winning season – which could yet be a history-making one.

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

​The Lions have two games to play – away to Battle tomorrow and at home to Ringmer AFC a week later – and if they do not lose either, they will be the first side to go through a season unbeaten in this division.

There was disappointment for them on Mondaty night when they lost 4-3 on penalties to Balcombe in the final of the Mid Sussex Charity Cup after a 3-3 draw.

But cup disappointments cannot take the gloss off their march to glory in the league.

Hollington United celebrate a goal at Westfield during their MSFL premier title-winning season | Picture: Joe KnightHollington United celebrate a goal at Westfield during their MSFL premier title-winning season | Picture: Joe Knight
Hollington United celebrate a goal at Westfield during their MSFL premier title-winning season | Picture: Joe Knight

Boss John Carey said: “The season has been a great one for us – a solid season.

"The aim was to go unbeaten in the league as it’s never been done before and we are still on course for that, with just the one disappointing draw which to be honest should have been 5-0 or 6-0.

"We missed so many chances that day against Sedlescombe.

"And to have only conceded six goals all season with two games to go is a credit to the boys’ hard work all season.

“Overall it’s been a very good season and I’m happy with the way the boys’ efforts and attitudes all season – they’re by far the best set of lads at this standard in Sussex.”

