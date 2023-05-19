​They finished the season unbeaten in the league, breaking numerous records for the league – winning 23 and drawing one of their 24 games and scoring 102 goals while letting in only seven.

Carey told us: “I’ve had a chance to reflect on what a season it was and how hard the lads had worked from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think over the whole season I only used 18 players, mad considering we are an ageing side.

John Carey has stepped down as Hollington boss

“The final month was a little bit too much for us with the fitness. In the cup final against Jarvis Brook, we just didn’t turn up – we were very leggy and didn’t play well at all. Having said that we had chances and were robbed of a penalty in the last minute, but no excuses – we didn’t play well enough to win.

"Then in the final against Balcombe, we’d played them the week before and won convincingly but come the final they started with, I think, nine different players.

"But coming from behind three times and only losing on penalties I was proud of the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said to them after the game I’d give them training off that week if they gave me a performance in the last game against Ringmer – and boy, did they. Winning 10-0 at home topped off a great season... I was so lucky to have such a great group.

Hollington in action at Westfield during their run to the MSFL premier title | Picture: Joe Knight

"I stepped down as felt we wanted different things for the club. When I took over we spoke about things and where we both wanted to be, I told the committee ‘you do the bits of the pitch and I will do it on and at the end of the season hopefully we have both done it so we can move forward’. All I will say is I stuck to my part of the deal.

"I’d like to thank Jules the physio for all her hard work keeping the boys fit and ready, Danielle for running the canteen, Grant Beale for help running the line and media work, Richard, Martin and Pete for all the work before the games and afterwards putting goals up and clearing up. Without people like this in local football, clubs just wouldn’t run at all.”