Hollington United FC say they want to appoint a new manager who ‘understands the club’s vision’.

It follows the resignation of John Carey at the end of a season in which the Lions won the Mid Sussex League premier division title.

A statement from director of football Scott Price said: “The club can confirm it has accepted the resignation of first team manager John Carey.

“John emailed a couple of committee members a couple of days before we were due to meet up to discuss his future as the first team manager.

Hollington United won the MSFL premier title but missed out on a couple of cups | Picture: Joe Knight

" Although John did win the Mid Sussex League, which was the the club’s second time in three years, we had concerns with his discipline.

"Having spent eight games suspended (six by the FA, two by the club) we found ourselves with countless misconduct charges.

"We’d like to thank John for his time and effort this season and we wish him all the best. Winning a league title unbeaten was a great achievement but I’m pretty sure John will feel he under-achieved missing out on two cups.

"The club will look to appoint a new manager who understands the club’s vision. The infrastructure is there, the youth section is getting bigger and bigger and hopefully we will be able to feed our youth into adult football soon.