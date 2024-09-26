Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancing boss Jamie Hollis praised his hard-working players – and the club’s patient fans – as they opened their league points tally with a home win over Phoenix Sports.

After a close season of change at Culver Road they lost their opening three Isthmian south east division games and exited the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

But on Saturday, in their latest league outing, Luke Robinson put the Lancers ahead after 10 minutes in and Evan Hoarty got the second in first-half stoppage time.

The goals were enough to give Hollis’ team their first win – and first points –in their fourth game and lift them off the bottom of the Isthmian south east division table.

Lancing pictured earlier in the season - and they are celebrating their first league win | Picture: Stephen Goodger

“It’s a great feeling to come away with not only three points but also a clean sheet - something we’ve not been good enough at,” Hollis said.

"The boys have worked really hard to keep improving on what we’re doing and it came together.

"I’m so pleased they can enjoy that feeling because they deserve it, they are fully immersed in what we’re creating.

“I’ve seen ‘must win’ branded around three games into the season and think it’s important to remember the change that’s occurred at the club and that we’re rebuilding as a club again, some things can take time.

"We’re lucky here, our supporters aren’t stupid and they have been brilliant in supporting the boys the past few weeks against good opposition, long may it continue.

“We’re looking forward to a busy few weeks and relish the opportunity to show this wasn’t a one off, we’ve got the quality and we’re starting to show the levels expected."

Lancing lost 3-1 at home to AFC Croydon Athletic on Tuesday night and go to Broadbridge Heath on Saturday.

Shoreham are out of the FA Vase after losing 3-1 at Saltdean in last Saturday’s second qualifying round.

A Max Howell goal gave them hope but the home team proved too strong.

But Wick are through to the first round – a stunning strike from Aaron Tester helped send them into the first round proper of the FA Vase and a home date with Harefield United.

The Hillingdon-based club play in the Combined Counties Premier North Division and will be tough opponents when they visit Crabtree Parknon Saturday, October 19. But the Dragons are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to reach the second round of the competition for the first time in 18 years.

‘I don’t know much about Harefield if I’m honest but I will do some homework before the game,’ said Dragons manager Lee Baldwin. ‘We couldn’t ask for more than a home tie and can’t wait for the match.’

Dave Crouch fired Wick ahead from a 35th minute free-kick but Liam Samude levelled just after the break. The visitors were reduced to ten men when Leon Fisher was sent off for a second bookable offence before Dan Hills restored the lead with a header before Mohamed Hood was also dismissed for a second yellow.

Josh Irish increased the advantage from the penalty spot after substitute Louie Fulker was brought down by the goalkeeper and Tester hammered home from 30 yards. Reece Hunt tapped in the fifth after more good play from Fulker and Baldwin added: ‘It was a satisfying afternoon and we have now scored ten goals in our last two matches.’

Another local side through to the Vase first round are Arundel, who won 3-0 at Balham at the weekend. They will be away to Guildford in the first round.

FA Trophy 3QR, Oct 5: Sittingbourne v Bognor Regis Town, Potters Bar Town v Whitehawk, Leatherhead v Hastings United, Lewes v Bracknell Town, Leiston v Horsham, Littlehampton Town v Barton Rovers, Chichester City v Herne Bay.

FA Vase R1, Oct 19: Lingfield v Billingshurst, Camberley Town v Hassocks, Stansfeld v Peacehaven & Telscombe, Guildford City v Arundel, Burnham v Eastbourne United, Tunbridge Wells v Pagham, Wick v Harefield United, AFC Whyteleafe v Saltdean United, VCD Athletic v Roffey, Wembley v Crawley Down Gatwick, Faversham Strike Force v Haywards Heath.

Shoreham 3 Wick 3

SCFL premier

TWO goals from Dave Crouch and a perfectly executed equaliser from Josh Irish gained Wick a point in their Southern Combination Premier Division trip to Shoreham.

Torrential rain seems inevitable when the Dragons are on their travels this season and the skies emptied on Middle Road for most of an enthralling contest.

Dave Crouch fired the visitors ahead in the 21st minute with a ferocious daisy cutter from 20 yards but Harley Damario levelled for the Musselmen three minutes later.

There was barely time for fans to soak in the frantic action when Crouch put the Dragons back in front within a minute, bundling the ball over the line from close range only for Shoreham to respond by getting on level terms through Danny Jones.

Damario fired Shoreham in front for the first time in the 66th minute thanks to a lovely drive from the edge of the area but Irish struck three minutes lately with a delightful touch to control the ball before sticking it in the net.

Damario nearly won it in injury-time for the hosts when he hit the bar from a corner but that would have been harsh on the Dragons, who possibly edged the game by playing the better football, and manager Lee Baldwin said: ‘It was a miserable night and both teams deserve credit for producing such great entertainment in awful conditions.’

Before the match Shoreham presented Wick with a bouquet of flowers in memory of Chairman David Phillips, whose funeral was held the previous day causing the match to be put back 24 hours. Dragons general manager Matt Lander said: 'It was a tremendous gesture from Shoreham and we are extremely grateful. Their kindness was truly appreciated.'