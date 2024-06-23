Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham FC have announced their fourth new signing of the summer.

A vital part of Canvey Island's run to the Isthmian Premier play-offs in 2022-23, where they were defeated in the semi-finals by eventual winners Aveley, Joe Paxman leaves the Gulls after a two-year spell, having also previously played for East Thurrock United, Grays Athletic and Aveley.

Although utilised as an attacking midfielder through much of his career, the 27-year-old considers himself a versatile player.

He said: "I can play anywhere in midfield, or even at left or right back. I don't mind being in those positions but I like getting on the ball in the no.10 role as that's the main aspect of my game.

Horsham FC have announced Joe Paxman as their fourth new signing of the summer, from fellow Isthmian Premier side Canvey Island. Pictures courtesy of Horsham FC

"Ultimately though, I'm very adaptable so I don't mind being anywhere on the pitch."

Asked about what drew him to the club, he said: "I've played against Horsham a couple of times and been an admirer of the club ever since then.

"I feel like we struggled a little bit against you every single time but everything together; the facilities, the fanbase, just the vibe of the club in general means I'm looking forward to the coming season."

Speaking about what Hornets fans can expect of him, he said: "Hard work, mainly. I like to rat around and just win the ball back and get the team forward.

"I bring a lot of dedication on the pitch and hopefully a bit of dribbling, bit of skill, just anything to help the team really."

He continued: "Coming into this new season, especially off the back of last, my goal is promotion. I want to take it one further.

"Obviously with Canvey we had a similar sort of situation the previous season so my main goal is promotion at the end of the day."

Sharing his thoughts about his latest acquisition, Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola revealed he was surprised that Paxman approached him rather than vice-versa.

He said: "He's one that made contact with me which is very unusual. For a good player to make contact out of the blue, it shows he's really eager and keen to come and play for the club. I think he could be a really good asset so I'm looking forward to getting him in.

"Joe was someone I always liked the look of, whenever we played against Canvey. He scored some important goals for them over the years and was a big part of their play-off push the season before last, so I'm hoping he can hit the ground running with us.