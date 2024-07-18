Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham FC have announced the search for a new ‘platinum partner’ from the 2024-25 season – offering prestigious rights to the stadium name.

The Hornets are keen to engage with companies interested in partnering with the club on a multi-year agreement to sponsor the stadium at Hop Oast.

This is a chance for your business to join forces with the Hornets, following their most successful season to date.

Horsham had a great year, including reaching the second round of the FA Cup – with a first round replay broadcast live on ITV4 and ITVX – advancing to the Isthmian Premier play-off semi-final, and securing the Sussex Senior Cup for the first time in 48 years before a crowd of 5,000 at Brighton’s AMEX Stadium.

HORSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Players of both teams walk out to the field of play prior to the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Horsham and Barnsley at The Camping World Community Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Horsham, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Hornets’ success extends beyond the pitch. During the 2023-24 season, Horsham celebrated record-breaking attendances, averaging over 1,000 fans per match – a compound annual growth rate of 16% since the stadium's opening in 2019.

Additionally, Horsham’s social media channels have experienced exponential growth, amplifying the club’s engagement with fans and the community.

The stadium, completed in 2019, is regarded as one of the best facilities in step 3 of the football pyramid.

It boasts two state-of-the-art 3G pitches, a clubhouse with four versatile function and hospitality areas, all nestled within picturesque woodlands.

Serving as a vibrant multi-use venue, the stadium welcomes over 3,000 visitors weekly, catering to more than 30 teams of various ages and skill levels and hosting a multitude of corporate and private events.

Horsham FC is in the midst of sustained growth and success, both on and off the field.

The club’s commitment to community integration, supporting local businesses, delivering thrilling football, and creating an exceptional family-friendly matchday experience has driven the Hornets to be ‘best in class’ in everything they do.

Horsham are seeking a commercial partner who shares their values and ambitions, ready to embark on this exciting journey with the club.

The new ‘platinum partner’ will benefit from an extensive array of physical and digital branding and advertising opportunities, alongside exclusive hospitality, event, and ticketing packages.

Hornets general manager Leighton Mitchell said: "This is a huge opportunity to partner with a football club boasting outstanding facilities, robust community ties, and a clear path to sustainable growth and success both on and off the field."

For an initial discussion about the ‘platinum partner’ opportunity, or to explore other partnership, matchday sponsorship, and hospitality options, please contact Leighton Mitchell at [email protected].