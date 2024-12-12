Dominic Di Paola took aim at the FA after Horsham FC exited the FA Trophy at Torquay United – but paid tribute to the club’s players and supporters for their wonderful efforts in Devon.

The Hornets’ excellent Trophy run came to an end in the third round after a 2-0 defeat against the National League South outfit on Tuesday evening.

Horsham’s cup clash at Plainmoor was scheduled for Saturday but with the South West bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Darragh, following consultation with both clubs, the tie was postponed.

Di Paola lambasted the ‘inept’ FA for giving the Hornets’ players and supporters only 48 hours to prepare for the 11-hour round midweek trip to the Gulls.

He said: “The FA are inept. They’re expecting players to turn it round within 48 hours, and it’s not practical. Travelling six hours there and five hours back is not practical if you’re not a full-time team, so to turn it around within two days is not practical.

“I don’t understand when the next round is in January why it couldn’t have been put to next Tuesday. I don’t have an argument with playing in midweek, that’s fair enough. It’s the price you pay for having a game called off but the FA, as usual, don’t help or apply any common sense.

“They say you have to play the game by the Thursday of the week after the game, which is a made up thing that they’ve decided, and as usual they’ve applied no common sense.

“It’s frustrating because Harvey [Sparks] wasn’t there, Lee Harding and Sham [Fenelon weren’t there], we had to put Dan [Ajakaiye] and Hammo [James Hammond] on the bench even though they aren’t fit yet. We had no physio, no goalkeeper coach, and one of our coaches couldn’t get down there.

“But besides all of that, the logistics of playing a game 48 hours later when you can fly to New York in the same time doesn’t make any sense to me - but the FA do these things all the time.

“We had the same issue with the Barnsley game last year [in the FA Cup]. It’s a shame.

“I feel like if it had been on Saturday we would have given a better account of ourselves, but that would be harsh on the boys. I thought we were excellent, I really did.

“You can’t argue with the call-off on Saturday because the weather was horrific, so we have no real complaints there. It’s just the fact we couldn’t play it next Tuesday.

“That would have given us the chance to plan. Nothing about it was easy, so credit to the boys for going down there and giving a good account of themselves.”

Valiant Horsham were unable to claim a third National League South scalp this season after cup wins over Dorking Wanderers and Maidstone United.

The Hornets held Torquay to 0-0 at half-time, but second half goals from Brad Ash and Dan Hayfield secured the Gulls’ win.

Di Paola said: “I thought we played well without having any cutting edge – I’m a bit of a broken record at the moment!

“The boys played well. We switched off from a couple of dead balls. I suppose that’s the difference between the levels.

“I don’t feel we’re far off. We’ve played Dorking, Maidstone and now Torquay and, given the fact we had a six hour coach drive to get down there and everything, we did well.

“Three boys couldn’t come, so we’ve got to be happy with what the boys did. We just fell a bit short really.

“It’s a shame, but it’s given us a good gauge of what this league is like week in, week out. Our boys have shown this year that, when they’re on it, they can be a good side.

“Some of the football we played was really good. Lucas [Rodrigues] one-on-one should have scored in the first half. After going two down we had three really good chances, and I don’t think Lew [Carey] has had a save to make against a team who are in four days a week and third in the league above.

“We were on the end of another scoreline we shouldn’t be happy with, but the performance was pretty good.

“We can now get back to normality in the league. I think a run of games in the league will be good for us.”

A hardy band of supporters made the long midweek trip to Devon and Di Paola called their away following this season ‘probably the best' the club has ever had.

He added: “The fans were brilliant. You couldn’t really hear much from the Torquay lot.

“Our support away from home has been amazing this season - probably the best we’ve ever had it away from home. There were probably 40 there, and to take 40 down there in midweek is brilliant.

“But it’s a shame because, like the Barnsley game, we’ve missed out on a good weekend at a big club.

“I suppose you could look at it and say we’ve had quite a lot of big games recently that the supporters were able to go to, and maybe these games are becoming less of a ‘big game’. These are almost run-of-the-mill games for us now, which is crazy.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t bring more, because I think there were a few who were going to come down for the weekend and probably had to cancel.”

After creating wonderful memories in this season’s FA Cup and FA Trophy, Horsham now return to the bread and butter of the Isthmian Premier.

The Hornets host fourth-from-bottom Cheshunt this Saturday before entertaining Dartford on Tuesday evening.

Di Paola said: “We’ve just got to regroup and reset and focus on the league. That’s all it is. We want to get some points on the board and climb the table.

“The psychology of it is very weird because you win a game and you don’t go anywhere in the table, whereas if you play at the same time as everyone else, if you win a game you either pull away from people or you go up positions in the league.”

Meanwhile, Steve McGrane has stepped down as joint-manager of Horsham Women after a successful 18 months in charge.

Under his management, Horsham finished third in the 2023-24 Sussex County Women & Girls Football League, reached last season’s Sussex County Women & Girls Football League Cup final, and took the club to the third qualifying round of the 2024-25 Women’s FA Cup.

Speaking to the club’s website, fellow joint-manager Kaz Bridgewater said: “Steve McGrane has been an asset to women’s football for the past ten years.

“I am massively thankful to him for not only helping me enjoy my final days playing and rebuilding my confidence, but for all I have learnt working alongside him within the management team.

“Steve has been fundamental in building the fantastic squad that we have today at HFC.

“Big shoes to fill taking the reins but both I, the coaching team and the squad plan to continue to make him and the club proud.

“Thank you Steve and enjoy your retirement.”