Dominic Di Paola toasted a pair of wins that saw Horsham FC advance in the FA Trophy and Sussex Senior Cup respectively.

​The Hornets booked their place in the first round proper of the Trophy on Saturday, edging out hosts Leiston 4-3 on penalties.

Horsham went behind on 29 minutes but Reece Myles-Meekums levelled with 15 minutes remaining.

The game went to penalties and Lewis Carey proved to be the Hornets’ hero, keeping out two spot-kicks.

Chris Dickson was on the scoresheet in Horsham's Sussex Senior Cup second round win at Chichester City. Picture by John Lines

Horsham will travel to Isthmian Premier rivals Canvey Island in the next round on Saturday, October 26.

Di Paola said: “I think we played well in lots of spells. We mixed and matched it a bit because a few boys deserved some minutes. They’d not done anything wrong, they’d just not been playing.

“It would have been a shame if we had gone out on almost their only shot in the first half. We got into a lot of good areas, but we didn’t capitalise.

“I was thinking this was one where we could go out because we’ve not punished a team when we’re on top, but I brought the subs on and they did great. Dicko [Chris Dickson] and Dan Ajakaiye made a big difference.

“We got the equaliser and then won on penalties, so it was a long day but a good day. We’ve got to be pleased with how it went.”

On Tuesday evening, the Sussex Senior Cup holders ran out 2-0 winners at Chichester City.

After a goalless first half, James Hammond’s penalty and Dickson’s arrowed effort saw the Hornets advance to the third round.

Brad House, making a surprise return in goal in place of the absent Carey, was sent off with four minutes remaining but stand-in stopper Joel Daly was untroubled by Chi.

Di Paola added: “We were poor in the first half. We didn’t get up to speed - some of it was my fault. I don’t think I quite got the info across.

“But in the second half I thought we were alright. It was a bit of a game of two halves. They had the wind a little bit in the first half, we had it in the second. They got in good areas in the first half, and we did in the second.

“We scored from the penalty and then the second goal killed it off really.

“It was a tough first draw. We could have got an easier team in our first tie, but we’re happy to be through. We can draw a line under a tough week going into the weekend.”

This Saturday sees Horsham do battle with Isthmian North outfit Gorleston for a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

You can read a full preview of the game tomorrow online at sussexworld.co.uk/sport.