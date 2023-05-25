Next season’s Isthmian Premier will be the toughest in a decade, according to Horsham FC manager Dominic Di Paola.

The Hornets enjoyed a fabulous 2022-23 campaign at step three, breaking a number of club records on the way to a seventh-placed finish - their highest league position ever.

But Horsham will be joined by a number of ambitious clubs in the Isthmian Premier next season, including relegated Dulwich Hamlet and promoted Hashtag United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamlet averaged an attendance of 2,464 in the National League South last season, while the Tags have earned three promotions in the past five years and enjoy a huge social media following.

Horsham are on a roll - but manager Dominic Di Paola has said next season's Isthmian Premier will be the toughest in a decade. Picture by John Lines

Di Paola said: “I think it’s the toughest it’s been for 10 years. I’ve been watching that league a long time, and I think in terms of depth it’s the toughest it’s been for a long time.

“You’ve got Dulwich, Concord and Cheshunt coming down. They’re tough places to go, and they’ll be strong.

“You’ve also got Hornchurch who really should have gone up last year with the resources they had. Folkestone, I’ve heard, are really going to give it a good go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve got Hashtag who’ve got money, you’ve got Whitehawk who’ve got money, Bognor will probably have a better season than last year. They’re a good side in their own right.

“Then you’ve got Enfield, who will feel like they’ve underachieved, Lewes, who will be frustrated that they didn’t get in the play-offs, Cray have got a big budget.

“It’s going to be really tough. It’s going to be tougher than this season. For me, although you can never tell much at this stage, it’ll be the toughest it’s been since we’ve been in the league.”

The Hornets have announced seven pre-season fixtures - starting on July 14 and concluding on August 5 - ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham will take on opposition as varied as Maidstone United, Erith & Belvedere and Brightlingsea Regent ahead of the new season - and Di Paola was pleased with the Hornets’ ‘nice blend’ of pre-season opponents.

He said: “It’s just a nice blend of games. We’d prefer a couple more away games but the way we’ve worked over the last few years means we’ve alternated with the likes of the Met Police and Worthing. It was our turn to host so we’ve ended up with quite a lot of home games.

“The likes of Maidstone, Worthing and Dorking are all going to be tipped to do well next year. Erith will be tipped to do well in the league below.

“I’m not bothered about friendlies to be honest. You’ve just got to go through the process of playing people and pray that you don’t get injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a lot of injuries in the pre-season last year, and then had a good start to the season. You just never know.”