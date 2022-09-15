Horsham FC boss Di Paola slams FA's 'short-sightedness' over call-offs

The governing body postponed men’s and women’s games at all levels following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

But international and domestic cricket, golf’s PGA Championship, rugby union and rugby league matches and other sport went ahead.

The Hornets were due to travel to Enfield in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday and Di Paola said: “It was standard FA. I’ll never understand them and I never will.

Tom Kavanagh netted a stunning free kick in Horsham's 2-0 home win over old foes Lewes on Tuesday evening. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

“They rushed things, like they did with the Covid stuff, they didn’t put any thought behind the fact that football clubs still have to pay staff, pay for coach hire.

“Supporters, not just at our level, may have booked trains and hotels. I’ve seen people post stuff saying that they’ve flown from abroad to go to a Premier League or Championship game.

“It was standard FA short-sightedness. I think it would have been an amazing thing to see, on Match of the Day, ten games with a minute of silence or applause and then God Save the Queen or King.

“But, as usual for the FA, they’ve made this decision off the bat and it doesn’t make a lot of sense.

“I think it’s criminal as well that during the first week back [to school] for kids, they’ve stopped them from playing. It’s baffling considering some kids have lost two years of football.”

Horsham returned to action on Tuesday and recorded an excellent 2-0 home win over Sussex rivals Lewes.

Daniel Ajakaiye’s early close-range finish and Tom Kavanagh’s pinpoint free kick before the break fired the Hornets to their fourth home win in five, and moved them up to second in the table.

Di Paola added: “The boys were excellent. They followed the game plan really well and stuck to the task.

“Lewes are a great side, they came out at us in the second half but I thought we weathered it pretty well. In general we weren’t unduly troubled. I can’t think of Mitch [Beeney] having too many saves to make.”