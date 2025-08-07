Horsham FC boss Dominic Di Paola: National League South survival would be our biggest club achievement
Horsham are looking forward to a first-ever campaign at step two in 2025-26, and get their season underway at Chelmsford City this Saturday.
Excitement and optimism is flowing through the Hornets following last season’s history-making double success.
Lifting the Sussex FA Community Shield and Isthmian League Charity Shield in pre-season further increased the feelgood factor.
But these achievements haven’t altered Di Paola’s sole objective for the upcoming campaign.
He said: “Staying up [is the aim], without a shadow of a doubt. It’ll probably be the biggest thing we’ve ever done.
“I’m under no illusions that, usually, finances dictate a lot of what football teams do. I know that’s the challenge for us this season. We’re not going to be in a great position to sign lots of players, so for me that’s 100 per cent going to be the aim.
“If we can stay up, that’ll be a brilliant, brilliant season. Hopefully we can go from there, but that’s definitely the aim at the moment.
“It would be lovely to be able to revise that. I’m not being pessimistic or anything, I just kind of know our position in the league and what we’re up against.”
