National League South survival is the aim for Horsham FC this season – with manager Dominic Di Paola admitting staying in the division would be the ‘biggest thing’ the club has achieved.

Horsham are looking forward to a first-ever campaign at step two in 2025-26, and get their season underway at Chelmsford City this Saturday.

Excitement and optimism is flowing through the Hornets following last season’s history-making double success.

Lifting the Sussex FA Community Shield and Isthmian League Charity Shield in pre-season further increased the feelgood factor.

Skipper James Hammond (right) congratulates Greg Luer after scoring Horsham's sixth in the Isthmian League Charity Shield win over Billericay Town. Picture by John Lines

But these achievements haven’t altered Di Paola’s sole objective for the upcoming campaign.

He said: “Staying up [is the aim], without a shadow of a doubt. It’ll probably be the biggest thing we’ve ever done.

“I’m under no illusions that, usually, finances dictate a lot of what football teams do. I know that’s the challenge for us this season. We’re not going to be in a great position to sign lots of players, so for me that’s 100 per cent going to be the aim.

“If we can stay up, that’ll be a brilliant, brilliant season. Hopefully we can go from there, but that’s definitely the aim at the moment.

“It would be lovely to be able to revise that. I’m not being pessimistic or anything, I just kind of know our position in the league and what we’re up against.”