Dominic Di Paola admitted Horsham FC’s 1-1 draw at Dover Athletic felt like a defeat as the Whites netted in stoppage time to claim a share of the spoils.

James Hammond’s superb curling effort fired the Hornets into a 72nd minute lead – and Charlie Hester-Cook cracked the post in added time as Horsham looked to put the game to bed.

But the hosts levelled in the third minute of stoppage time.

A free kick from the byline was bundled over by Jacob Mensah to deny the visitors all three points.

Saturday’s result leaves the Hornets 13th in the National League South, five points clear of the relegation zone and three off the play-off places.

Di Paola said: “We just threw it away. It was a tough game. We’ve got players missing and they’ve got players missing, so we’re in a similar situation. Both clubs are trying to find their feet at this level.

“The style of football they play is hard to deal with but we handled it really well. Lew [Carey] didn’t have much to do, and then we should have had a clear penalty for about the third or fourth game running – but that’s just the way things are going at the moment.

“We got ourselves in a great position to win the game, but we didn’t manage it well. We have to learn and we have to learn fast. We’ve played 11 league games and we haven’t learned how to see a game out.

​Horsham went ahead at Dover – but could not hold on for the win. Pictures by John Lines

“It takes leadership, it needs people to take ownership on the pitch – and we were doing it brilliantly.

“We just deviated and tried to score a second, and in that moment they broke on us and won a free kick, which I thought was a poor decision, and they scored from it.

“They are the bits we’ve got to nail. We could have five or six extra points with a bit of game management. I’m not even sure if it’s down to the level, I just think we’re being a bit naïve in some of our play.

“How are we going to correct that? We’re going to have to keep showing the boys these bits and hopefully the penny will drop. That’ll really help us.

Charlie Hester-Cook struck the post late on as Horsham looked to kill the game off

“It was a good point, but you feel like it’s a defeat. If we had scored last-minute we’d see it as a really good point and we would have taken it all day. We played a winger at right-back so we are scrambling for numbers at the moment.

“But I suppose we’ll take it. It’s another game down. If we keep doing what we’re doing I’m sure we will be fine, but we do need to improve our game management.

“If we picked up the win on Saturday we would have been in such a good position going into tough games against Dagenham and Hampton – but we didn’t.”

Horsham are on their National League South travels again this week.

The Hornets visit 15th-placed Tonbridge Angels on Saturday, before making the trip to fourth-from-bottom Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday evening.

You can read a preview looking ahead to Horsham’s trip to Tonbridge tomorrow online at sussexworld.co.uk/sport.