Horsham FC boss keeps cup exits in perspective

Two goals in the last three minutes saw the Hornets lose 2-0 at Folkestone in the first round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Horsham’s Velocity Trophy title defence ended three days later following a 3-2 home defeat to a Whitehawk side that boasted five ex-Hornets.

Jack Mazzone bagged both goals for Horsham, who also saw Alex Malins sent off in the second half. Former Hornets favourite Will Miles grabbed Whitehawk’s winner late on.

Di Paola said: “I’m not too downhearted. We did really well in that cup last year but we couldn’t do what we did last year and play 60 games. We wanted to win the game, but it’s not the end of the world.

“It gave us a chance to look at the youngsters. Of the young lads, Charlie Gibson did particularly well. We saw Jack Wallace for 50-odd minutes, so there was an opportunity for those boys.

“I was hugely frustrated with our attacking play on Saturday. In the second half in particular, I thought we were the only side in the game. We were absolutely dominant.

“They had a couple of chances but we had a lot more of the ball and looked the better footballing side. It just came down to sloppy play again.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell Beeney has joined division-above Concord Rangers - a move that will see the keeper double his money, according to Di Paola.

Beeney is the second Hornet to depart in as many weeks. Harry Osbourne exited Horsham last week after being offered a ‘silly deal’ by Leatherhead.

Di Paola added: “Since we have come into this league we have lost Lea Dawson to money, Charlie Harris, Harry, obviously Mitchell. There’s been lots of them but it happens in football. There’s always someone who can afford to give players more money than you.

“It’s not the end of the world, but we’ve been hit a couple of times in the last month. It can be soul-destroying but everyone’s in the same boat.

“If you uncover someone half-decent, you run the risk of losing them. Sam Howes, the goalkeeper, came to us, and there wasn’t massive interest when he came to us, but he moved on because he did well. That’s par for the course.”

“There’s two or three down at Whitehawk that were with us and now they’ve got good deals down there. There’s nothing wrong with that, we can only ever spend what we can afford. We haven’t got a rich benefactor, we’re a football that basically funds itself via revenue.”