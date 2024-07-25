Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dominic Di Paola has paid tribute to the six first team players who have departed Horsham FC this summer.

Tuck joins Horsham’s Isthmian Premier rivals Bognor Regis Town, while Romain and Price have moved to Isthmian South East outfits Sittingbourne and Burgess Hill Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richards and Kavanagh have signed for Isthmian South Central clubs Raynes Park Vale and Leatherhead, while Mazzone has made the move to Southern League Premier South side Chertsey Town.

From left: Departed Horsham FC trio Tom Kavanagh, Jack Mazzone and Doug Tuck. Pictures courtesy of Getty Images and Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball

Di Paola said: “This is the worst bit about football management - you lose people that have done good things for you.

“Tom Richards in particular was down to travel. He’s moved further away.

“Bobby and Doug were players that ideally we would have liked to have kept, but we have to accept that they didn’t play enough football. You have to respect that they were looking at other options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just a shame when you’ve got great lads that leave, but there’s nothing we can do about it really. It’s just the way it is.

Tom Richards has left Horsham to join Raynes Park Vale. Picture by John Lines

“Each one of those boys that have left have played a part at the club.”

Mazzone netted 39 goals in 89 appearances across a two-year spell at the Hornets, finishing as the club’s top scorer in 2022-23.

But the striker failed to hit the same heights last season as in the previous one - and Di Paola attributed that to Horsham not playing to his strengths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Jack was someone I tried to sign for years and years and years. I tried to get him in our first year in the Isthmian South initially. He turned me down six times before he arrived!

Bobby Price has made the move to Burgess Hill Town. Picture by John Lines

“But it was a bit of a mutual one really. Tom Richards and him used to travel together. He lives near Woking and, although it’s not miles, it’s a good hour's drive.

“I think he would be the first to admit that he didn’t have the season that he would have wanted last year.

“The way we played last year didn’t suit Jack, and Sham [Fenelon] and Dan [Ajakaiye] built up this great partnership. They dovetailed well and played well as a two, so it was hard for Mazzone because he didn’t play enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said it to the players in the changing room a number of times - we weren’t really playing to Jack’s strengths. Jack needs deliveries into the box and we were probably a little bit too technical last year, in terms of how we played, and that impacted getting the best out of Mazz.

Elliott Romain has exited Horsham to join Sittingbourne. Picture by John Lines

“We wish him well. He was a good player for us, but in the second season it didn’t happen for him. In his first season he was massive for us and scored some great goals but for whatever reason these things happen.”

Tuck, meanwhile, has ended a near four-year stay at Horsham. The midfielder - affectionately known by supporters as the ‘Sussex Zidane’ - made 113 appearances for the Hornets.

Di Paola revealed Tuck was the Horsham player he ‘liked watching the most’, but admitted a combination of injuries and bad luck severely restricted the midfielder’s playing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hornets boss said: “When I was having my chats with Tucky, I did say ‘I don’t expect you to stay’. I would have liked him to stay, but I didn’t expect him to stay because he missed a lot of games last year - some through injury - but a lot of it was down to me not picking him.

“Doug was brilliant for us in the two previous seasons. I always joked with him that he was my favourite player! It was quite funny that I didn’t play him considering he’s the one I liked watching the most. I love the way he plays the game.

“But [Danny] Barker, [James] Hammond, and Cookie [Charlie Hester-Cook] were so good last year. He was unlucky. And when they were injured, he was injured, and when they were unavailable, he wasn’t available. It was just bad timing.

“There was one just before the Peterborough Sports game [in the FA Trophy] where he had a really good performance in the Sussex Senior Cup against Eastbourne United, and then Kavs [Kavanagh] injured him in training before the Peterborough game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an accident, but it completely ruined his season because after that we didn’t get him in the side a great deal.”

Kavanagh exits Horsham having scored 19 times in 106 games, and will always be remembered for his heroics during the Hornets’ 2021-22 FA Cup run.

The midfielder hit a late equaliser against Kingstonian to force a second qualifying round replay, before rifling home a superb match-winning free-kick against Woking in the fourth qualifying round to set up a historic first round proper tie at Football League side Carlisle United.

Di Paola said: “Kavs is one who’s not been spoken about. Tommy Kavs was huge in getting us to the first round for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He scored a lot of key goals for us down the years. He was brilliant for Horsham, it was just a shame for him that Barker was so good last year.”