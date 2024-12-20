Dominic Di Paola paid tribute to two Horsham FC heroes after achieving notable milestones.

Forward Dan Ajakaiye was presented with a trophy to mark his 100th appearance for the Hornets ahead of Saturday’s win over Cheshunt.

The evergreen Chris Dickson then plundered his first hat-trick for the club to cap an excellent day for Horsham.

The 39-year-old’s treble took him to 12 goals in all competitions since his summer move from Chatham Town.

​Dominic Di Paola paid tribute to Horsham heroes Dan Ajakaiye (left) and Chris Dickson after achieving notable milestones. Pictures courtesy of John Lines

Last season’s top-scorer Ajakaiye, meanwhile, has netted six times in an injury-hit 2024-25 campaign.

Di Paola said: He [Ajakaiye] is a top player, a top lad, and I think we’re a better team when he’s fit and firing.

“We’ve had good loyalty from a number of players over a long period of time, and that’s allowed us to do good things, and Dan’s one of them.

“When he’s on-song, he averages a goal every other game. He finishes chances, so we need to get him back on the pitch as soon as.

Dan Ajakaiye was presented with a trophy to mark his 100th appearance for the Hornets ahead of Saturday’s win over Cheshunt. Picture courtesy of Horsham FC

“I think he’s played something like 110 games and scored 49 goals, which isn’t a bad record for a player that’s sometimes played out wide for us.

“Dicko [Dickson] has played his part, and some of the others have got to do their bit really.

“When we signed him, we probably didn’t expect him to play as many minutes as he is playing.

“In general, in lots of games, he’s played well and scored goals. I think he could be close to 20 [goals] now to be honest with the chances he’s had.

The evergreen Chris Dickson plundered his first hat-trick for the club to cap an excellent day for Horsham. Picture by John Lines

“But I’m pretty pleased with what he’s brought to the table, and he’s very good around the group. I have no complaints with Dicko! He’s done a lot of good stuff for us.”

Meanwhile, the Hornets have confirmed that a FREE Metrobus Shuttle Service will be running from Horsham Railway Station and Bus Station to the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium for their Boxing Day fixture against Bognor Regis Town.

Buses will run every 15 minutes from 12.30pm to 2.45 pre-match and from 4.45pm to 6pm post-match, and will be free of charge to all passengers.

You can view the full timetable here.

Horsham’s festive fixtures see them host the Rocks on Boxing Day, before trips to Potters Bar Town and Dover Athletic respectively on Saturday, December 28 and New Year’s Day (all 3pm kick-offs).

The Hornets entertain Carshalton Athletic in their first home game of 2025 on Saturday, January 4.