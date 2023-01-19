Dom Di Paola was delighted by Horsham’s 4-0 win over Margate – but won’t get carried away as his team keep ‘ticking along’ with a play-off push a real possibility.

An early goal from Jack Strange set the Hornets on their way in front of a crowd of 809 at the Camping World Community Stadium.

Strikes in the final 20 minutes from Tom Richards, Lucas Rodrigues and Jack Mazzone made sure of three points which took Horsham 12th in the table but just five points off the play-off places.

Di Paola said he could not ask for much more than a comfortable win and a clean sheet but said it didn't mean his team were suddenly the finished product.

Horsham manager Dom Di Paola | Photo by Derek Martin

It’s a very tight Isthmian premier division this season and the manager said there were around a dozen clubs who felt they were in with a good chance of joining leading pair Hornchurch and Bishop’s Stortford in the promotion picture.

"In the first half we huffed and puffed but as Margate tired we looked stronger,” said Di Paola.

"It keeps us ticking along in what generally has been a good season for us. We’ve had good spells and poorer spells but on the whole it’s been positive.

"You’d probably say Hornchurch and Bishop’s Stortford are guaranteed at least the play-offs but after them there’s a big batch of teams down to about 13th place competing, and we’re one of them.

"We had a spell in September where we took two points out of about 15 and that left us playing catch-up, but our form’s been good lately.”

It was a first Hornets goal for Strange since he came into the side at Christmas and Di Paola said he was a player who would only get better with time at the club and games under his belt.

One downside to Saturday was a new injury to Charlie Hester-Cook, who Di Paola said had suffered a series of small setbacks since recovering a broken foot.

On the up side,bosses are heartened to ses striker Daniel Ajakaiye returning to full fitness.

