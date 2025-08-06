Dominic Di Paola is braced for a ‘baptism of fire’ as Horsham FC kick off their first-ever National League South campaign this Saturday.

The Hornets are looking forward to their maiden campaign at step two after their final-day Isthmian Premier title win – but now Di Paola is preparing for the stern challenges that await Horsham in the National League South.

The Hornets’ travel to Chelmsford City – a team Di Paola has tipped to do well this campaign – in their season opener this Saturday.

Horsham then welcome highly-fancied Worthing a week later for a mouthwatering West Sussex derby in the Hornets’ home curtain-raiser.

Di Paola said: “We’ve got a tough start. Chelmsford are one of the favourites, Worthing lost in the play-off quarter-finals last season, and they’ve made some good signings. They’re going to be strong and a contender again.

“It’s a shame we’re not playing them on a bank holiday, Worthing, but it’s a really good, local home game – and for the first game it should be a sell-out.

“I think we’ve got Eastbourne Borough in and amongst our early games, as well as Torquay [both play-off semi-finalists in 2024-25], so it’s going to be a baptism of fire – but it will allow us to see where we are quite quickly.

“We’ll have a clear understanding, probably within two or three games, whether we’ve got the quality to compete.”

Reece Myles-Meekums celebrates netting against Billericay Town in the Isthmian League Charity Shield. Picture by John Lines

This season’s National League South line-up looks set to be its strongest yet, with Dagenham & Redbridge, Maidenhead United and Ebbsfleet United all dropping down from the division above, while the likes of Dorking Wanderers and Maidstone United will be hoping to go one better after finishing in the play-offs last season.

But Di Paola was champing at the bit to pit his wits against ‘such high-calibre squads’.

He said: “I’m massively looking forward to it. We worked so hard to get to this level. You buzz off the fact you’re challenging yourself against such high-calibre squads.

“I think we’re going to be a bottom two or three budget this year, so it’s going to be a tough undertaking, and a different set of challenges.

“In the last few years we’ve been competing and trying to get out of the league. This year, we’re going to be in a different position – but that’s great. You want different challenges, you want to try and test yourself.

“When we win a game, it’s going to feel like an even better achievement because of who we’re playing against. That’s the exciting thing. If you can pit your wits against these teams and our boys do what I know they can do, and we beat some of these sides, you’re going to feel great.

“We’ve got to understand where we are in the pecking order. I don’t think we were that big of a fish in the league below to be honest, but we were certainly a team that could do good things. We’re certainly going to have a different experience.”

Meanwhile, Horsham ended their pre-season in style last week. They lifted the Sussex FA Community Shield, courtesy of a 1-0 win over Hassocks, last Wednesday before raising the Isthmian League Charity Shield with a thumping 6-0 victory over Billericay Town on Saturday.