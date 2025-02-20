Horsham FC didn’t hit usual ‘high standard’ in Chatham Town draw
The Hornets opened the scoring on 38 minutes when Harvey Sparks’ free-kick from the right sailed all the way into the net.
But the Chats hit back three minutes into the second half. Jamie Yila’s cross caused havoc in the Horsham box, leading to Kareem Isiaka scrambling home from six-yards.
The draw – Horsham’s first at home this season – leaves the Hornets third in the Isthmian Premier, four points adrift of leaders Dartford.
Di Paola said: “I thought we were a bit flat. The irony of it is, we probably could have won. The keeper has made a great save from Cookie [Charlie Hester-Cook] in the first half.
“We should have wrapped it up and won 1-0, but we conceded a poor goal after half-time which really made it a frustrating day.
“I don’t think either team was particularly good. It was a poor game of football, lacking in quality.
“It was one of those days really. We weren’t how we’ve been, but it’s hard to sustain it game after game after game. We’ve got to reset and go again now.
“I said to the boys after the game, it’s not a big deal. We just didn’t play to the standards that we’ve been playing at. Seven or eight [players] weren’t where they needed to be.
“At this level, unless you’ve got worldies, miles above the level, if they drop their standards, invariably you drop points.
“The boys hold themselves to a high standard and I don’t think we met that. That’s always the issue.
“We’ll just have to reflect on it and make sure we perform when we play our next game.”
Horsham host fourth-placed Cray Valley Paper Mills this Saturday in a huge match in the race for promotion.
The Millers are just three points behind the Hornets with a game in hand.
Di Paola said: “All we want to do is to pick up as many points as possible. Hashtag [in seventh] won on Sunday, but more or less everyone else dropped points.
“Until we know for definite we’re in the play-offs, that’s our entire aim - pick up points wherever they come.
“Cray Valley are having a great season. They’re a really, really good side so it’s going to be another tough one - and to be honest there haven’t been too many easy ones.
“We’ll just embrace it and make sure we give our all, and hopefully we can get some points.”
Di Paola also confirmed that Lee Harding was the Hornets’ only injury doubt going into the game with Cray Valley PM.
Meanwhile, Horsham have discovered who they will meet in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-finals.
The holders will meet Brighton & Hove Albion’s U21s at Lancing FC on Tuesday, March 11 after the Seagulls beat Whitehawk 7-0 in Tuesday’s quarter-final.
