Dominic Di Paola admitted Horsham FC didn’t hit their usual ‘high standard’ in their home draw with Chatham Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hornets opened the scoring on 38 minutes when Harvey Sparks’ free-kick from the right sailed all the way into the net.

But the Chats hit back three minutes into the second half. Jamie Yila’s cross caused havoc in the Horsham box, leading to Kareem Isiaka scrambling home from six-yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw – Horsham’s first at home this season – leaves the Hornets third in the Isthmian Premier, four points adrift of leaders Dartford.

Dan Ajakaiye on the chase as ​Horsham and Chatham go head to head – but the two sides could not be separated. Pictures by John Lines

Di Paola said: “I thought we were a bit flat. The irony of it is, we probably could have won. The keeper has made a great save from Cookie [Charlie Hester-Cook] in the first half.

“We should have wrapped it up and won 1-0, but we conceded a poor goal after half-time which really made it a frustrating day.

“I don’t think either team was particularly good. It was a poor game of football, lacking in quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was one of those days really. We weren’t how we’ve been, but it’s hard to sustain it game after game after game. We’ve got to reset and go again now.

Horsham celebrate Harvey Sparks' opener against Chatham

“I said to the boys after the game, it’s not a big deal. We just didn’t play to the standards that we’ve been playing at. Seven or eight [players] weren’t where they needed to be.

“At this level, unless you’ve got worldies, miles above the level, if they drop their standards, invariably you drop points.

“The boys hold themselves to a high standard and I don’t think we met that. That’s always the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll just have to reflect on it and make sure we perform when we play our next game.”

Horsham host fourth-placed Cray Valley Paper Mills this Saturday in a huge match in the race for promotion.

The Millers are just three points behind the Hornets with a game in hand.

Di Paola said: “All we want to do is to pick up as many points as possible. Hashtag [in seventh] won on Sunday, but more or less everyone else dropped points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until we know for definite we’re in the play-offs, that’s our entire aim - pick up points wherever they come.

“Cray Valley are having a great season. They’re a really, really good side so it’s going to be another tough one - and to be honest there haven’t been too many easy ones.

“We’ll just embrace it and make sure we give our all, and hopefully we can get some points.”

Di Paola also confirmed that Lee Harding was the Hornets’ only injury doubt going into the game with Cray Valley PM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Horsham have discovered who they will meet in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-finals.

The holders will meet Brighton & Hove Albion’s U21s at Lancing FC on Tuesday, March 11 after the Seagulls beat Whitehawk 7-0 in Tuesday’s quarter-final.