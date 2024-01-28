Goals in each half from Jack Mazzone and Shamir Fenelon secured the Hornets’ first league win since December 16.

Mazzone fired home his first league goal in six months to give Horsham a 19th minute lead after a pinpoint pass from man of the match Lewis Carey.

The former Lewes stopper pulled off a string of superb saves to preserve Horsham’s advantage before Fenelon secured the three points with a thumping 67th minute effort.

The win moves the Hornets up to 11th in the Isthmian Premier, eight points behind fifth-placed Wingate & Finchley who have played three games more.

Horsham travel to Hashtag United, who sit a place below the Hornets in 12th, next Saturday.

See some of Natalie Mayhew’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

