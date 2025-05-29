Horsham FC fan favourite Lee Harding has been charged with betting on football matches.

The versatile winger has accepted a misconduct charge arising from a breach of FA Rule E8, ‘which relates to the place of bets on football matches’.

Under FA rules, players in the top eight tiers of English football are not permitted to place any bets on the sport at any level.

A statement posted on Horsham’s website said: “Horsham Football Club can confirm that men’s first team player Lee Harding has accepted a misconduct charge arising from a breach of FA Rule E8 which relates to the placing of bets on football matches.

Horsham's Lee Harding. Picture by John Lines

“Lee and the club have fully co-operated with the FA investigation and the Club has provided welfare support to Lee throughout this process.

“There will be further discussions with Lee regarding his conduct and the standards the club expects from its players, staff and representatives.

“The club acknowledges the seriousness of this matter and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct both on and off the pitch.

“The club also acknowledges that we must do more to educate and support our staff and volunteers in matters such as this.

“The club is fully supportive of the FA regulations in relation to gambling and we encourage anyone affected by gambling-related issues to seek confidential support at www.gambleaware.co.uk.

“No further comment will be made.”

Harding played a key role in the Hornets’ league and cup double success this season, making 44 appearances in all competitions.