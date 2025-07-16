James Hammond sent the Hillians’ keeper the wrong from the penalty spot on 21 minutes to give the Hornets the lead.

Hill hit back on 54 minutes through Chris Whelpdale, and could have won the game with six minutes to go – but Horsham keeper Lewis Carey did well to keep out Kieran Rowe’s spot-kick.

Pre-season continues for both clubs this Saturday. The Hornets host League Two outfit Bromley, while Burgess Hill travel to near-neighbours Hassocks for the Ann John Trophy.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

You can read all the latest from Horsham FC in the West Sussex County Times, and Burgess Hill Town in the Mid Sussex Times, both publications out every Thursday.

