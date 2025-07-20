Although billed as a Bromley under-21 side, a number of first team players started for the Ravens – including 2024-25 EFL League Two Player of the Season Michael Cheek.

The Hornets had the bulk of the opportunities in the first half, the best of them seeing James Hammond test visiting stopper Sam Long from the edge of the box.

Horsham had a flurry of chances at the end to claim their first win of pre-season, with new boy James Roberts and youth team graduate Freddie Hammond both going close, but the deadlock could not be broken.

The Hornets host AFC Wimbledon under-19s in their next pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

You can read all the latest from Horsham FC in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

1 . Horsham FC hold League Two Bromley to goalless draw - the match in pictures Horsham FC played out a 0-0 draw with League Two outfit Bromley in their latest home pre-season friendly ahead of the new campaign Photo: John Lines

2 . Horsham FC hold League Two Bromley to goalless draw - the match in pictures Horsham FC played out a 0-0 draw with League Two outfit Bromley in their latest home pre-season friendly ahead of the new campaign. Photo: John Lines

3 . Horsham FC hold League Two Bromley to goalless draw - the match in pictures Horsham FC played out a 0-0 draw with League Two outfit Bromley in their latest home pre-season friendly ahead of the new campaign. Photo: John Lines