Horsham FC keeping cool and calm as league and cup glory bids come to boil
They sit third in the Isthmian premier table with three games left and are just two points behind leaders Dartford.
Four more points will guarantee a home play-off semi-final and if Dartford and second-placed Billericay slip up, Di Paola’s team could yet snatch the title and automatic promotion.
Horsham host Cray Wanderers tomorrow (Good Friday, 3pm) then go to relegation threatened Bognor Regis Town on Easter Monday, before finishing the regular league season at home to Hashtag on April 26.
Apart from thr play-off campaign, the Hornets also have the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final to look forward to – the holders facing Littlehampton Town at the Amex on Thursday, May 8.
Di Paola praised his players for last Saturday’s 3-0 win at Carshalton, which came through goals by Lucas Rodrigues, Ola Ogunwamide and – with his 15th of the season – Reece Myles-Meekums. See pictures from the win by John Lines here.
The manager said: “We played really well – we started well, got the early goal, then getting a second was the big difference. It made it more comfortable.
"As to where we finish, it’s out of our hands. All we can do is try to win all three games. I’ve said for a while, Billericay have the easiest run-in. Dartford have a two-point advantage, which any team would like at this stage.
"We’ve been playing for the play-offs for a while and have had a very good second half of the season. We’re quite relaxed about where we are.
"Our remaining games are all tricky in different ways but we’re doing well and playing okay. We’re unusually relaxed for this stage of things and quite pragmatic about it. It’s great to have so much to play for.”
Di Paola, celebrating a decade in the job, is pleased to have an njury-free squad to pick from at present and said that could be a big factor in their favour in the play-offs.
"Last year in our play-off at Chatham we were without some key players; this year if we have a full complement, it will be nice.”
