Tom Richards rifled the Hornets in front on 12 minutes before Lucas Rodrigues fired into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 on 29 minutes.

Ex-Bognor Regis Town striker Nick Dembele reduced the deficit with six minutes of the half remaining, but Tom Kavanagh’s spot kick restored Horsham’s advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Tyler Christian-Law’s excellent long-range effort on 68 minutes gave Potters Bar hope, but they couldn’t find the equaliser.

The results moved the Hornets up to ninth in the table, five points off the play-off places. The Scholars, meanwhile, slipped to second and are now a point behind new leaders Hornchurch.

See some pictures by the club's photographer John Lines on this page and the ones linked.

Get the latest from the Camping World Community Stadium in the West Sussex County Times - out every Thursday.

1. Horsham 3, Potters Bar Town 2 - the match in pictures Match action from Horsham's 3-2 win over Potters Bar Town on Saturday Photo: John Lines Photo Sales

2. Horsham 3, Potters Bar Town 2 - the match in pictures Match action from Horsham's 3-2 win over Potters Bar Town on Saturday Photo: John Lines Photo Sales

3. Horsham 3, Potters Bar Town 2 - the match in pictures Match action from Horsham's 3-2 win over Potters Bar Town on Saturday Photo: John Lines Photo Sales

4. Horsham 3, Potters Bar Town 2 - the match in pictures Match action from Horsham's 3-2 win over Potters Bar Town on Saturday Photo: John Lines Photo Sales