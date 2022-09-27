Matthew Johnson fired home from a Blues corner to give the away side the lead on 39 minutes.

Frank Merrifield hit what proved to be Bishop’s Stortford’s winner five minutes into the second half.

The result sees Horsham drop to fifth, but just four points adrift of early pacesetters Hornchurch and Potters Bar Town.

The Hornets will look to get back to winning ways tonight when they visit seventh-placed Enfield Town (7.45pm).

