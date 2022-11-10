The Hornets knocked the Scholars off the Isthmian Premier summit with a superb 3-2 home win in front of the league’s biggest crowd of the day.

Tom Richards and Lucas Rodrigues fired the hosts ahead before Nick Dembele reduced the deficit. Tom Kavanagh’s penalty restored Horsham’s advantage on the stroke of half-time. Tyler Christian-Law’s second half strike gave Potters Bar hope, but the Hornets held firm.

Di Paola said: “First half was as good as we’ve played in a long time. Second half we had to weather what they brought to the table, but the boys handled it really well.

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola reflected on an excellent victory over high-flying Potters Bar and declared: That had been coming. Pictures by John Lines

“Their goal came out of nowhere and that then set up a nervy last 20 minutes. But we were good and we had chances to go further ahead. It’s been coming so I was happy that we got that over the line.”

The victory moved Horsham to within five points of the play-offs - and Di Paola outlined three key factors his side must get right if they were to continue their push.

He said: “Consistency, getting our strongest side out and playing players in the right positions [is key].

“Saturday was the closest we’ve got to full-strength for a number of weeks. It makes a big difference. We weren’t playing midfielder at centre half or forward as wingers. It helps with cohesion and that’s how you get better performances.”

Horsham have been beset by injuries this season. Daniel Ajakaiye and Charlie Hester-Cook remain long-term absentees, while the likes of skipper Jack Brivio and supporters’ player of the season Lee Harding have also suffered setbacks.

Di Paola revealed he would need to sign new players to bolster the Hornets squad, but admitted he was reluctant to upset the balance of his team.

He said: “We haven’t got the luxury of a massive squad. I don’t like signing players - never have done - because it takes them time to get up to speed, sometimes they don’t fit in, sometimes they don’t want to be patient. Ideally you do all your business in the summer, but we’re thin on the ground.”

The Hornets visit Billericay in the league this Saturday before travelling to Steyning in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).​​​​​​​​​​​​​​