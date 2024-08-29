Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dominic Di Paola admitted Horsham FC’s August bank holiday scorelines didn’t reflect their performances.

The Hornets ran out 4-1 winners at Hashtag United on Saturday before falling to a 3-1 defeat at home to Dover Athletic on Monday.

Dan Ajakaiye’s double helped Horsham to a 2-0 half-time lead at Hashtag, before Danny Barker added a third on 55 minutes.

Hashtag netted a 78th minute consolation before James Hammond restored the Hornets’ three-goal advantage from the spot in injury time.

Horsham celebrate scoring against Hashtag on Saturday. Pictures by John Lines

Di Paola said: “The scoreline can impact the way people feel about a result. I felt we played better against Potters Bar and Hastings, and yet we weren’t as clinical. That gives you a margin where people say, ‘blimey, that’s a really good win’.

“I didn’t think we were great, I thought we were okay. [There was] some really good finishing from Dan, and we took our chances.

“I’m not being too critical. Away from home you take that all day long, so it was a good win, but I didn’t think we were vintage. It was about time we scored a few goals against someone!”

Isaac Philpot headed Horsham in front against Dover with his first goal for the club.

James Hammond (left) wheels away after firing in Horsham's fourth from the penalty spot at Hashtag

The Hornets should have doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time but Ajakaiye’s close-range effort struck the post - and Horsham rued the miss as George Nikaj equalised soon after.

The Hornets were hit by two second half sucker-punches as goals from Luke Baptiste and Ruben Soares-Junior saw Dover take all three points.

The result leaves Horsham seventh in the Isthmian Premier after five games, with a record of won three and lost two.

Di Paola said: “I’ve had a chance to watch it back, and the three chances they had in the game they’ve scored from. Apart from that, I’m not sure they had another shot.

Horsham celebrate Isaac Philpot's goal against Dover on Monday

“But that’s what you have to do in tight games - be clinical and take your chances. We were really unlucky with the way that one bounced out from Dan. It was a carbon copy of some of the chances he had on Saturday that he scored.

“We switched off from a corner, which was frustrating. We then switched off when their keeper went down injured, but then it was game over really because the way they play is very difficult to play against.

“When you give away cheap goals, as we have, then it makes it difficult.

“The scoreline didn’t reflect the game. We had two or three decent chances and we completely dominated the first half. I’m not sure they had a chance. In the second half, we just couldn’t make that breakthrough.

Horsham's Ola Ogunwamide tussles with a Dover defender

“Unfortunately, when you go behind against teams like that, they’re very good at locking it up. That was the argument I had with my boys. We were a minute away from half-time, 1-0 up, and we just needed more focus and to not concede.

“You go in [at half-time] at 1-0, you don’t have to chase the game, you don’t have to put additional numbers into the forward line, and it becomes a different match. We’ve got plenty of boys with experience, and they should know that.

“The second half was the first time this season where we weren’t at the level [I wanted]. Losing Lee [Harding at half-time] wasn’t ideal. It was almost as we were coming onto the pitch that we had to make the change, and I feel like we didn’t get that bit right either.

“But fair play to Dover, they’ve had a good start. They’ve got a way of playing and make it hard for you. We knew what they were going to do, and we talked about it, and for most of the game we dealt with it, but the times we didn’t it ended up costing us.”

Horsham host Combined Counties League Premier Division North outfit Virginia Water in the FA Cup first qualifying round on Saturday.

Di Paola revealed Jake Elliott and Harvey Sparks are both ‘not far away’ from full fitness, but Harding is a doubt after sustaining a head injury against Dover.