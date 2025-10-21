Horsham FC really needed their National League South away win at Tonbridge, according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hornets secured their first league victory in over a month thanks to Lucas Rodrigues’ superb late strike at the Angels.

The visitors dominated the first half, eventually taking the lead on 37 minutes through Danny Barker's excellent diving header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts hit back less than ten minutes into the second half, but Rodrigues produced an unbelievable finish with eight minutes remaining to secure a 2-1 win for Horsham.

Di Paola said: “Any time we win in the league I’m happy. It’s not a straightforward league to navigate.

“They probably couldn’t believe they were only 1-0 down in the first half. I watched their manager’s post-match interview, and I didn’t think it was how he described it – but we’ve had no blooming luck this season at all, with injuries, with penalty decisions, so I don’t care!

“We dominated the first half and we had five or six good chances. Greg Luer should have scored, Sham [Fenelon] should have scored, and Cookie [Charlie Hester-Cook] should have scored too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the second half, apart from the goal and a long-range shot Lew [Carey] pushed onto the crossbar, they didn’t really trouble us, so I thought it was a good away performance to be honest.

Danny Barker's flying header gave Horsham the lead at Tonbridge Angels. Pictures by John Lines

“We were really strong in the last 15, 20 minutes. We could have cut them open two or three times.

“It was a good win – and we needed it. We felt a bit sorry for ourselves after the Dover game, so hats off to the boys.

“It’s a long time in football when you go Saturday to Saturday with a negative thought process, but the boys got back on track and did great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s win in Kent moved the Hornets into the top half of the table – but Di Paola reiterated that staying in the National League South remained the club’s number one priority.

Hornets skipper James Hammond (right) joins Danny Barker in celebrating Horsham's opener in Kent

And the boss revealed he had set a points target he felt would ensure step two football next season.

He said: “We’re under no illusions that this is a league where it can bite you in the backside. I’m not really one for patting myself on the back until the season is done. We’ve got objectives that we want to hit – and the biggest one is staying in this league.

“We’ve done quite well, but we’ve not done well enough. I think we could have done better, and the boys know that as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But equally, it’s a tough league and no one wins every week. Hornchurch are doing well at not losing, but it’s a league where you can win a couple, draw a couple, and lose a couple, which is kind of what we’ve done.

Lucas Rodrigues' matchwinning goal moved Horsham up to 11th in the National League South

“We’ve still got three-quarters of the season to go, and nothing is complete yet. Fifty points is the target, which people always talk about as keeping you safe. Until we get that, we’re just going to keep plugging and hopefully we get there as soon as possible.”

Eleventh-placed Horsham have no fresh injury concerns going into tonight’s National League South trip to Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Daggers moved out of the relegation zone on Saturday courtesy of a dramatic 3-2 home victory over Enfield Town.

Timothee Dieng’s 96th minute goal saw the East London outfit, who had been winless in all competitions since September 16, rise up to 18th in the table.