Horsham FC overcome division-above Maidstone in pre-season friendly - the match in 23 pictures
Second half goals from Tom Richards and Alex Malins helped Horsham FC to a 2-0 friendly win at home to National League South outfit Maidstone United on Saturday.
After a goalless first half, Richards’ excellent volley on 51 minutes gave the Hornets the lead.
Malins’ fine header secured Horsham’s first victory of pre-season with a minute of normal time remaining.
The Hornets continue their pre-season programme with a trip to old friends Dorking Wanderers this Tuesday (7.45pm).
See some pictures by the club's photographer John Lines on this page and the ones linked.
Get the latest from the Camping World Community Stadium in the West Sussex County Times - out every Thursday.
