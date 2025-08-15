Dominic Di Paola is relishing a West Sussex derby against Worthing FC – who he called ‘one of the title favourites’ – as Horsham FC gear up for their historic first home National League South match.

A near sell-out crowd is expected this Saturday as the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium hosts step two football for the first time.

Worthing kicked off the 2025-26 campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Bath City last Saturday. Brad Dologhan fired the Mackerel Men in front on 29 minutes, before their skipper Joel Colbran was given his marching orders on 41 minutes.

Worthing looked certain to start the season with a win, until Mitch Beardmore struck in second half stoppage time to salvage a point for Bath.

Charlie Hester-Cook (left) is a doubt for Horsham's home opener against West Sussex rivals Worthing after picking up a knock at Chelmsford City. Picture by John Lines

Di Paola was fulsome in his praise of Worthing. The Hornets boss opined that the Mackerel Men had the ‘best squad in the league’, and predicted a top-three finish for them come the end of the campaign.

The Mackerel Men, helmed by Chris Agutter, reached the quarter-finals of last season’s National League South play-offs, going down to eventual finalists Maidstone United.

Di Paola said: “It’s another tough game. They’re one of the title favourites, but it’ll be great.

“There’s going to be a lot of firsts this year. I’m fully expecting a sell-out – I’ve had half of Sussex ask me for tickets for this one!

“It’s going to be a really good day. Hopefully we get something out of it but, again, we’re playing a really, really good side.

“They had a good result on Saturday with ten-men, and I fully expect them to be in the top three.

“They’ve got such a big squad. They’re got various different players who can play in various different ways.

“For me, I think they’ve got the best squad in the league. Not necessarily the best players, but I think they’ve got the best all-round squad.

“They’ll be desperate to get one over us after our Sussex Senior Cup win last year. That was probably a big disappointment after a positive season for them.

“They’ll be desperate as well as they’ll be gunning for the title, so they will have double-desperation to beat us.”

The Hornets were backed by a large travelling crowd at Chelmsford last weekend as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat in their National League South curtain-raiser.

Di Paola lauded the Lardy Army for their vociferous backing in Essex, and called upon home supporters to bring the noise against Worthing.

He said: “The supporters were excellent on Saturday, but we’re going to need our supporters this year. They’re going to have to drag us through because it’s going to be really tough for our merry-men of 16, up against these good teams that have got 23, 24 players.

“It’s a shame it’s not a bit later in the season, or on a bank holiday, but I’m still expecting a bumper crowd. The fact it’s a Saturday, not a Tuesday, is pretty cool.”

Midfielder Charlie Hester-Cook and forward Shamir Fenelon are doubts for Saturday after picking up knocks at Chelmsford.

Meanwhile, Horsham have confirmed that summer signing Gianluca Botti has departed the club.

The striker, who only joined in July, exits without making a single league appearance for the Hornets.