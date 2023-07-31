Horsham FC slipped to their first defeat of pre-season at home to National League South outfit Worthing FC on Saturday.

The Hornets were beaten 3-0 by their West Sussex neighbours in front of a healthy pre-season crowd of 573.

Former Hull City striker Greg Luer opened the scoring for the Mackerel Men on 36 minutes before Ollie Pearce doubled Worthing’s lead just four minutes into the second half.

Joel Colbran sealed victory for the visitors with seven minutes of the game to go.

Horsham host Lancing FC in their penultimate pre-season fixture on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

See some pictures by the club's photographer John Lines on this page and the ones linked.

Get the latest from the Camping World Community Stadium in the West Sussex County Times - out every Thursday.

1 . Horsham 0, Worthing 3 - the match in pictures Action from Horsham's pre-season defeat to West Sussex neighbours Worthing Photo: John Lines

