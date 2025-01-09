Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham FC enjoyed yet another fine week, picking up excellent wins in the Isthmian Premier and Sussex Senior Cup - but Dominic Di Paola revealed the Hornets have started ‘racking up’ injuries.

The Hornets notched their fifth straight league success on Saturday – an emphatic 3-0 home win over Carshalton Athletic.

Reece Myles-Meekums gave Horsham a half-time lead before Charlie Hester-Cook doubled the advantage on 48 minutes.

James Hammond added a third from the spot in second half stoppage time to leave the Hornets fifth.

James Hammond (centre) is congratulated by Ola Ogunwamide and Greg Luer after scoring from the penalty spot against Carshalton Athletic. Pictures by John Lines

Di Paola said: “We’re playing alright at the moment. The big concern is injuries, which are racking up.

“We’re getting one or two a game, but we’re just got to keep knuckling down and see where we go.

“I’m pretty happy. The boys have been really good since the Dartford game [a 3-1 home loss on December 17].

“We did a bit of soul-searching that night and I think off the back of that we’ve had some quite good displays.

Reece Myles-Meekums (right) celebrates with Charlie Hester-Cook after putting Horsham 1-0 up against Carshalton

“There were some really good battling performances, and at Potters Bar away we were really, really good on the ball that day.

“It’s been a really good spell. We’ve just got to try and navigate injuries, and Barks [Danny Barker] has got a suspension which isn’t ideal.”

The Sussex Senior Cup holders advanced to the semis with a shootout win at division-above Worthing on Tuesday.

The Rebels lead at the break but Lucas Rodrigues equalised.

Horsham celebrate their second goal against Carshalton

The two sides couldn’t be separated in 90 minutes, taking the tie to spot-kicks.

Horsham converted all five while Jack Spong missed his for the Rebels.

Di Paola said: “I thought we were good for the result, especially in the second half. We were really strong.

“We had a couple of good chances but their keeper made a couple of great saves, and Lucas missed a sitter.

Lucas Rodrigues heads home Horsham's equaliser at Worthing in the Sussex Senior Cup

“I thought we were really good considering we mixed and matched a little bit because of injuries and were trying to protect one or two carrying knocks.

“I think it was good to put Isaac [Philpot] and Dan [Ajakaiye] out there. They’ve not played a lot as they’ve been injured, but Dan picked up a knock.

“I’m quite happy. I think we played well. We showed we can be a really good side on our day.”

Horsham host second-placed Billericay Town on Saturday and go to Hendon on Tuesday.

Di Paola said injured pair Chris Dickson and skipper Jack Brivio were both unlikely to feature against Billericay.

The Hornets boss also revealed that Shamir Fenelon, Isaac Philpot and Dan Ajakaiye were all ‘struggling’ with injuries.

Previewing Saturday’s game, Di Paola said: “It’s going to be a tough game. They’ve barely lost any games this season, and I think they’ll win the league.

“They’re title favourites for a reason. They’ve got five of the best strikers, and they’ve got quality everywhere.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge for us but we’re enjoying our football at the moment.

“I wouldn’t see it as a statement [if we beat them]. If you asked me five games ago I’d say exactly the same, even when we’d had that bad run.”